Since 1960, when Nigeria gained her independence, there have been ups and downs in terms of governance in the country. No thanks to military interventions in politics.

The journey of the country cannot be complete without mentioning the immense contribution of the judiciary to the sustenance of the country’ democracy.

As a matter of fact, the judiciary can be described as the stabilizing factor. Some Nigerians said but for the judiciary, the country would have gone up in flames.

The laws that govern the Nigerian Judiciary are based on the concepts created by the British Commonwealth. The British government operates under a Common Law system, and the writers of the Nigerian Constitution kept these regulations in mind and adopted them to benefit our great Federation.

More recent laws have been enacted to replace modern English legislation on both the federal and state level. In addition, much of the hierarchy of the Nigerian court system is also based on the concepts that have been put to use in England.

For many years, the judicial system in Nigeria has continued to grow and improve. Statutes that originated in lower courts have been made into federal law to ensure that our judicial system is as effective and comprehensive as possible. Judicial precedents are studied and debated to help create new laws to govern each state and our nation. Before a local law can become a federal law, the Supreme Court of Nigeria must first ratify any new regulation and make it an official part of the federal legislation.

Nigeria’s court system begins with various local and district courts; continues with appellate and high courts; and culminates with the Supreme Court of Nigeria. All other courts must adhere to the rulings that are administered by the Nigerian Supreme Court, and no other judicial body has the power to overturn their decisions. Read more about the court system of Nigeria here.

The Nigerian government has a proud and strong judicial system. It is regularly expanded and amended to ensure proper governance and justice for all of the people of Nigeria.

Since Nigeria became independent in 1960, the country has never been governed democratically at a stretch of 22 years, until the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999 till date.

There were military interruptions of democratic rule in the past. The celebration of 22 years of democracy of the country is indeed a milestone considering the fact that there were doubts over our existence as an entity.

The fears were always rife that the Military may be back whenever the polity is tensed or politicians engage in acts that had prompted Military takeover in the past.

The judiciary in the country has however, played a very critical role in the survival of democracy in the country since 1960. But for the judiciary, no doubt, the country’s hard-earned democracy would have been destroyed.

Despite its efforts in saving the country from descending into a state of anarchy, the judiciary has been harassed, intimidated and demonised but in all these, it had stood its ground.

Earlier in the week, at the 2021 All Nigeria Judges Conference, held at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, said but for judiciary, there wouldn’t be a democracy I Nigeria today.

The CJN categorically stated that Nigeria’s democracy would have been truncated, if not for the timely intervention of the judiciary.

Justice Muhammad said,”I make bold to state further that, but for the timely intervention of the Nigerian Judiciary, our present democratic status would have probably collapsed and fallen like a pack of ill-arranged cards” the CJN stated.

According to him, In view of the constitutional role of the judiciary in nation building, judicial officers should redouble their efforts to surmount the enormous challenges ahead.

“Greater effort is required on our part to demonstrate our sincerity of purpose to the public who are our primary constituents and assessors.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility to ensure a continuous independent, strong and respectable judiciary for the impartial administration of justice.

“All judicial officers must actively participate in establishing, maintaining, enforcing and observing high standard of conduct so that the integrity and respect for the independence of the judiciary is sustained” the CJN said.

He posited that the theme of the Conference: “Promoting Judicial Excellence in the Administration of Justice” adequately addresses the aspiration of all stakeholders in the administration of justice and high standards of adjudication which Nigerians expect’’, he said

The judiciary he said, has performed creditably well, having exhibited considerable patriotism to the Nigerian state.

“We must rise to the challenge and restore public confidence in our judicial system by desisting from giving incessant ex-parte orders that have portrayed the judiciary in bad light. “We have taken steps at the National Judicial Council to address the issue of granting incessant ex-parte applications and will continue to ensure that judicial officers carry out their duties in line with the Code of Conduct for judicial officers.

Without appearing to contradict himself, the CJN yielded to the fact that “it may be difficult for the judiciary to be impartial and objective in a democracy where it remains financially tied to the Executive,

“It is trite that the foundation of impartiality is independence” stressing that the issue of judiciary funding has continued to pose serious challenge to the institution.’’, he also said

While thanking President Buhari for obeying the Constitution in relation to the funding of Federal Judiciaries, however, “I hereby report on a sad note that very few states have implemented the Agreement entered into in June “.

“While the Constitution specifically mandates that all monies due to the judiciary should be given to the Heads of Courts, such provisions are complied with more in breach than obedience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Majority of the Heads of Courts still go caps in hands to the Governors to beg for what is constitutionally due to them, he stated.

He therefore urged the state governors to emulate the federal government by ensuring that Section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is fully adhered to and implemented.