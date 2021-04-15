By Our Correspondent

Learning is a life-long activity. People generally learn something new every day, even if they don’t realize it. To effectively incorporate what you learn every day, you need to think of your work as a practice ground for your skills every day.

Renowned Beauty Blogger, Hanan Salman, has risen to the top of her field by practicing what she constantly learns. When she starts work each day, she is not working as much as she is practicing and honing her skills.

Hanan connects with her fans online every day. As the web is constantly moving and changing, public figures must move with it.

Hanan believes that public figures, as well as brands, must post to their social media accounts at the right time to maximize exposure.

“Only by practicing can this activity become like clockwork, and businesses will learn which posts are more effective than others. It is learning by trial and error then putting what you learn into practice,” shares the uber-famous Instagram star.

If a bookkeeper sits in front of Excel and QuickBooks 40 hours a week, they are practicing their skills to become more proficient at their job. A chef practices cooking as they try out variations of a recipe to elevate the final product.

A musician tries out multiple chords to find the perfect melody to accompany lyrics. All of these people are practicing new techniques on the job, and it translates to increased productivity.

By adapting her social media strategy to changes in the digital frontier, Hanan has built an incredible fan-following.

“Social Media is a highly dynamic field one must study for changes in trends and use. Keeping pace with the latest algorithms and trends is the key to lasting success,” stated Hanan.

This, combined with the ability to find even the most obscure opportunity, has made Hanan Salman one of the most-followed Instagram stars. She has made it a practice to look for the latest social media trends, so she can adapt this knowledge to her personal brand.