The KIEK foundation is set to impact 1000 disadvantaged teenagers at the second edition of its Rural Area Children and Teenagers in Information and Communication Technology (Ract-in-ICT) programme.

Addressing a journalist during media briefing at the Foundation corporate headquarters, in Abuja, yesterday, the Executive Director and founder of the foundation, Barr. Mrs. Ebele Iyiegbu noted that “with the rising rate of poverty, insecurity and unemployment in Nigeria, the need to empower young people with basic ICT skills cannot be over emphasised.

The event is to hold from 9th to 21st of August at the junior secondary, Apo resettlement with the theme “Bridging the Gap through Sustainable ICT Skills’.

She said “This event is expected to impact the disadvantaged teenagers with relevant ICT skills needed not only to excel in a competitive world, but also to help them to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset at an early age.

“A teenager who has been empowered with ICT skills will not only be able to fend for himself or herself, he or she will be able to assist others in the long run, set some money apart for investment purposes and in the long run contribute to the nation’s economy.”

She noted that the mission of the foundation is to restore hope to the less privileged children by combating poverty globally through quality education, healthcare, and nutrition.

“The first edition of the RACT-IN-ICT project was a success as some of the beneficiaries are now leveraging on the training that they acquired to find expression in their chosen field of endeavour”.

In his remarks, the Programmes Coordinator of the foundation, Mr. Chukwuemeka Eze also stated that the beneficiaries will be trained by experienced facilitators using a syllabus that has been designed to ensure that the teenagers learn and understand the basics.