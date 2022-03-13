Wonders they say shall never end. A member of the House representing Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Hon Olufemi Adebanjo, last Thursday urged the National Assembly to relax the covid-19 protocols on wearing face masks. Adebanjo who raised a point of order during the plenary argued that there was no more covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and abroad.

The lawmaker said his position was premised on the fact that for the past two months he has not heard of any case of covid-19 in Nigeria or abroad which shows the pandemic is over.

“Masking has been very painful and the earlier the better we relax the rule that compulsorily asks Honourable members to wear the mask. If you look around you can see how many people are wearing the mask.

“It affects our respiratory system and or lungs. So there is no more covid-19 in Nigeria, there is no more covid-19 abroad, in fact, let us relax the rules, Mr Speaker.”

Should Nigerians not be surprised that a federal lawmaker whose newspaper bills is being footed from taxpayers’ remittances could claim that there had not been new cases of covid-19 in Nigeria and around the world. Adebanjo’s submission goes further to suggest that all existing covid-19 cases had been successfully treated and that carriers of the virus who are destined not to survive the attack are all dead, therefore, the world is already free of possible infection.

The so-called lawmaker was not even aware that “Deltacron” was been tested and has now been officially identified as the new covid-19 variant, with confirmed cases in France and the US.

This is even a more dangerous variant combining mutations from both Omicron and Delta, which had raised concerns earlier this year following investigations by a lab in Cyprus.

Cases have been confirmed in several regions of France and it appears to have been circulating since early January.

In a briefing on 9 March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the strain had also been found in the Netherlands and Denmark.

There are two confirmed cases in the US with several other suspected infections.

And last month, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed one case of Delta x Omicron had been discovered in a person who had contracted both variants.

More appalling was the response of the deputy speaker, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, who acknowledged the point of order said as lawmakers, the House can not be breaking the law. Wase who presided over the plenary needed not to believe that covid-19 is still marauding and that the magnitude of carelessness among Nigerians could even lead to an epidemic situation.

As for Wase, covid-19 protocols is a matter of law that has been set by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) created by an Act of the National Assembly, hence the parliament can not violate rules made by the centre.

“I want to advise, as legislators we are supposed to be compliant with rules, the constitution, the acts and it is by the leave of the House that we have the NCDC for regulating our affairs and conduct. So it is not for the Speaker to rule on their duty duly with the act of the National Assembly.

“I want to beg that we should continue to comply with the regulations set for our country and the world. Your point of order is noted,” he stated.

If the ignorants among our very vibrant lawmakers chose not to familiarise themselves with happenings around the world. It should be as easy for them as A, B, C to monitor the situation in Nigeria. Someone interested in moving a motion, I suppose, should have an up to date information on the subject matter.

For the records, on the 10th of March, 33 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. To date, 254,894 cases have been confirmed, 249,326 cases have been discharged and 3,142 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 33 new cases are reported from 5 States -Lagos (23), Rivers (6), Imo (2), FCT (1), and Kaduna (1).