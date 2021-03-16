By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has slammed a N5 million fine on Electronic Settlement Limited for personal data breach.

A statement by NITDA’s head of corporate affairs and external relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said the fine was sequel to an investigation carried out by the company to ascertain the extent of the company’s personal data breach with a view to identifying the causes, remedial actions taken and other necessary issues to avoid recurrence.

The statement read in part: “The investigative process involved an analysis of the company’s applications and websites; visit to the company’s office in Lagos, review of its technical documents as submitted to the Agency and interrogation of its officials by NITDA investigation team in Abuja. At the end of the process, we have established that there was a data breach involving the company.

“We commend Electronic Settlement Limited for the actions taken to mitigate this breach. Particularly, it’s taking full responsibility for the breach, updating identified security issues, cooperation with NITDA investigation team, recruitment of a data protection compliance organisation, submission of its annual NDPR audit report and generally improving its compliance with the NDPR. The company’s actions demonstrate its sense of responsibility and duty to protect the data of Nigerians and customers in general.”

The statement added the company has been well briefed on our prescriptions for better information security and protection of personal data.

The regulatory body also said the Electronic Settlement Limited shall be under a six-month information technology oversight by the agency and will oversee the implementation of prescribed security controls and processes.

Other measure by NITDA in compliance with the NDPR to prevent a repeat of this unfortunate breach, are as follows a clear data security and governance document is drawn up between the Electronic Settlement Limited and all its Information Technology services vendors identifying roles, responsibilities and processes involved in securing and protecting personal data.

The company conduct regular NDPR training for all staff, publish and implement appropriate policies as required by the NDPR; Submit 2020/2021 regulatory audit as required by Article 4.1.6 of the NDPR, conducted by a Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO) as licensed by NITDA; and Conduct Data Protection Impact Assessment on some data intensive applications and products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank the public for its continued interest in ensuring the full implementation of the NDPR to safeguard personal data of citizen. NITDA is therefore using this opportunity to encourage every data controller and processor to embark on necessary measures to protect personal data. The agency has graciously approved the extension of time to file the annual audit report to June 30, 2021. We further reaffirm our continued commitment to implementing the NDPR vigorously and providing periodic updates to the public with regards to our activities and investigations in discharge of our mandate,” it added.