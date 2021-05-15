Agency Report

With the mandate to empower youths, nurture talents and unleash the next superstar in the music industry, Eagle Team Media Limited, has birthed The Next Eagle; a 13 week nationwide reality TV musical talent hunt show.

Candy Olatunji, Managing Director, Eagle Team Media Limited, l disclosed this during the pilot audition and press briefing which held recently at Merit House, Abuja.

According to her, “the core purpose of The Next Eagle reality TV musical talent hunt show is to empower the youths in society. Music is an art and something they are interested in, so we are giving them a platform to channel their energies and do something productive for themselves.”

She noted that the show will cover all facets of a musician’s life through which the contestants will be judged, other than just the mere ability to sing.

“Our format is organic and unlike anything before. The talents won’t just be trained musically but also emotionally, morally, socially. They will be trained in business and finance, management, and general skills that will prepare them fully for the music industry.”

The uniqueness of the show is that contestants will be performing original songs. Speaking to the media, one of the contestants, Abike Philip Odey, known by his stage name; Focus, described the show as “different.”

“I haven’t seen a show in Nigeria whereby contestants are meant to perform their songs, other shows have to do with you singing other people’s songs. But this is different and helps the artist extract their hidden creativity,” he said.

The show will accommodate all genres of music and contestants will be drawn from across Nigeria, with auditions to be conducted in four states; Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja. The show including the highlights will be televised weekly.

Instagram sensation and one of Nigeria’s popular comedians; Lasisi, was unveiled as the host for the reality TV show. DJ Lambo, Larry Gaaga and Magnito Freshout were also unveiled as the judges. They were all present at the pilot audition.

According to the organisers, to participate, applicants will create an account and register, get screened into the audition stage, attend regional auditions; scale through audition into house camp to compete against other contestants in the house.