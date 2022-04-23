In this report, TUNDE OGUNTOLA dwells on the skyrocketing increase in cases of jungle justice in Koroduma, One Man Village, Nasarawa State.

It is a pathetic story that one wishes it were from a Nigerian movie. It has evoked passion, anger, anxiety, and suspense among residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suburb.

The rustic ambience of the community located in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State along Abuja-Keffi expressway hosted a gory scene as motorcyclists popularly called (Okada) riders assumed the roles of the accuser, the judge, and executioner.

It is a story of a new recruit of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Anwana Paul who was lynched by a mob in the community at the instance of a motorcyclist who falsely claimed the officer planned to steal his motorcycle just because an argument ensued between them over N30 on Tuesday 19th April, 2022.

When Paul was conveyed to his residence, he paid the motorcyclist N50 but the rider claims that his transportation fare was N80. The motorcyclist irrationally decided to call for mob action against Paul by raising a false alarm. He simply called for help from his co-riders in the community who without question came in droves and did not hesitate to lynch Paul with claims that he was a thief who planned to cart away with their motorcycle.

Unfortunately, the motorcyclist descended on him without hesitation and were going to set him ablaze when luck ran on him. Paul was identified by someone in the crowd who called for a ceasefire, yet they did not listen.

Although efforts were made immediately to take him to the hospital, unfortunately, it was too late. But prior to his death and despite the horrible situation, he was able to explain his story very clearly. He explained that he was lynched just because of N30. I paid him N50 yet he claimed his money was N80 and called for a mob.

Prior to his demise, Paul was described by members of the community as a very hardworking young man who was always eager to work.

“Many have resorted to delivering judgement by taking the laws into their hands, instead of reporting such cases to the police station.

“It is very sad that lives mean nothing to these Hausa Okada men, they did the same three weeks ago and killed a man alleging that he wanted to steal their motorcycle.

“We have warned the landlord whose house was raided in the community not to accommodate the motorcyclist in his uncompleted building where he also resides, but he won’t listen. We also urged him to ensure that he has a street light but he won’t listen too.

“The motorcyclist started this hostility in transportation fare amid the fuel scarcity in the country a few months ago. My daughter was almost a victim. The Okada rider dragged and tore my daughter’s dress just because of N30 argument too. The motorcyclists are not being fair, they want to collect the same fares just like during the fuel scarcity even though the fuel is now readily available in the fuel station,” a resident of the community Mary Ojonugba said.

She continued: “The sad part is that, as gory as most of the scenes are, one will always find several people recording them with their mobile phones. Unfortunately, sometimes, the alleged suspects can turn out to be innocent or even be lynched for a crime that can be resolved at the police station.

“It is not uncommon for Nigerians to open their WhatsApp and other social media platforms and be inundated with all manner of graphic pictures and videos from such gory scenes of mob actions.

“The most offensive videos involve cases of mob actions in which alleged suspected thieves or kidnappers, other criminals or even innocent Nigerians are set on fire or beaten to death by an angry mob.”

However, in an early-hours raid, joint security operatives arrested some of the attackers in the community and were taken to the New Nyanya Police Station.

Also, a few months ago a bouncer at 046 Lounge was killed at his duty post in the community with claims that he stole a motorcycle.

Prevalence of jungle justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Basically, jungle justice or mob justice encompasses a form of public extra-judicial killings in Sub-Saharan Africa. Analysts, however, noted that jungle justice is most notably recorded in Nigeria and Cameroon, where an alleged criminal is humiliated, beaten, or summarily executed by a crowd or vigilante members.

Mob actions during such a dastardly act can vary from a “muddy treatment”, where the perceived perpetrator is made to roll in mud for hours, to severe beatings, followed by necklacing with tyres, beaten, and burnt. This form of street justice has been blamed on dysfunctional and corrupt judiciary systems and law enforcement that have lost their credibility.

Reasons for the upsurge of mob action

A security expert, Samuel Ogobo, while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, called for the enlightenment and education of Nigerians to halt the menace.

Ogobo said recent events seem to suggest that a section of the Nigerian society no longer places value on human life.

He said apart from the senseless killings and gang wars across the country, the return of jungle justice is the latest disturbing trend, which should make any reasonable human being ask questions.

According to him, ‘’Lives of many people have been taken on the slightest provocation and it is becoming more alarming by the day. Mob lynching a suspect is like a return to the stone age. The development is a reflection of the loss of confidence in the administration of the justice system and the rule of law. So, jungle justice is inhuman, the rules of the jungle are meant for the jungle. Nigeria is not a jungle and so killing people extra-judicially is unacceptable.

“Nigerians need to desist from mob lynching, as many innocent souls have been killed on account of this. The basic principle of natural justice is that a person accused of an offence must be given an opportunity to defend himself. It is a constitutional right and one of the fundamental principles of human thoughts. An accused person has a right to defend himself through legal representation.”

Speaking further, Ogobo also blamed illiteracy and economic reality for the rising cases of jungle justice.

“There is a need for enlightenment, to educate Nigerians on the danger of jungle justice. There is also anger in the land. Some are merely taking advantage of the economic situation in the country to vent their anger on any accused person. This should stop; proactive measures should be put in place to tackle the scourge,” he added.

Everyone is presumed innocent under the law until proven otherwise

A legal practitioner, John Haruna, said that “Everyone is presumed innocent under the law until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

He said the need to checkmate the advent of this Jungle Justice cannot be overemphasised. Haruna decried that jungle justice is like an undetected virus that is on the increase and has so far caused some greatly irreparable and irrevocable damage to the society, because in most cases innocent persons are killed, and this may or may not be discovered until the victims are dead.

According to him, “Everyone is presumed innocent under the law until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction, by virtue of section 36 (5) of the 1999 constitution. Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria: Fundamental rights – “Every person has the right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life.”

Should the justice system be blamed?

A social commentator, Henry Nwankwo, described jungle justice as a barbaric act which is totally off the course in law. He said jungle justice should be condemned by all. He also urged security agents to step up actions to halt the menace.

According to him, “I believe, under the law, it is only the state that can prosecute a criminal. Every offender is to be tried in court to determine his guilt or innocence as the case may be. A mob attack, which mostly leads to extrajudicial killing and denies the suspects the right to a fair hearing, is against such a person’s rights.”

However, the reason why jungle justice persists, according to Nwankwo, is because suspected criminals do not get justice when they are handed over to the policemen. They claim that suspects do bribe policemen to have their way and return to society to continue to torment innocent citizens.

He alleged that judges, law enforcement agents and lawmakers are to be blamed. “Don’t get me wrong. I am not trying to justify the act. But some Nigerians have lost faith in them to protect their lives and properties, and that is why there is an increase in mob action.”

On ways of preventing human rights abuse and jungle justice, he called for: “Respect for and obedience to the law of the land, educating citizens on their rights, imposing sanctions on those who abuse other people’s rights, equality before the law, collectively fighting human right abusers and promote activities of the human rights organisations.”

The way forward

Commenting on the sad occurrence, the Chief of Koroduma One Man Village, Alhaji Ahmadu Bako who confirmed the death of the NDLEA officer lamented the ugly trend.

Condemning the unwholesome act, the Chief called on residents of the community to shun any form of jungle justice, saying all hands are currently on deck to halt the menace.

Bako said no one has the power to take the life of another person, adding that everyone should live peacefully.

To halt the trend he said all motorcyclists must register as a rider and be given a vest with a number tag.

He added that they must also provide a guarantor to do their legitimate duty in the community.