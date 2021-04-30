BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has called on the federal government to convoke a peace and security conference to address the security challenges facing the country.

He also urged the government to enter into bilateral agreements with the military of world powers such as Britain, United States of America (USA) and France to tackle the security problems.

Oba Alabi, who is the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti stressed the need for Nigerians to come together and expressed their minds on the present precarious security situation in the country.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, he said, “Government must be ready to talk to Nigerians on the worsening insecurity in the nation.

“They should call a peace and security conference to discussion with stakeholders from across the six geopolitical zones of the country to look into the insecurity in the land and allow them to express their views in order to proffer solutions to the problem,” he said.

On the type of help Nigeria should seek from foreign powers, Oba Alabi, who is a retired career diplomat, said, “Relocating AFRICOM headquarters may not have any impact on the security situation in the country. If relocated, it may not even come to Nigeria or any country near it, but bilateral agreements with any of the world powers will go a long way to stem the insecurity in the country.”

He said the state traditional council under his leadership had been proactive and contributing meaningfully to the development of the state.

“We have been involved in state and national discourses and playing advisory roles to the government which has been carrying us along in the scheme of things as stakeholders.

“I feel very afraid and uncomfortable each time I hear that a soldier has been killed. If soldiers who are trained to handle insecurity are attacked and slaughtered like chickens, in a manner that is being done now, what is the fate of civilians?’ he queried.

He attributed the escalating rate of insecurity to unemployment and laxity on the part of the government despite all the security apparatus at its disposal to quell any form of insurrection. “I think the federal government has not done enough,” he said.