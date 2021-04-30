BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has approved the appointment of Professor Badmas Olanrewaju Yusuf as the chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the National Hijrah Ummatul-Islamiyyah.

Yusuf replaces the last occupant of the office, Justice Abdulkadir Orire, who died recently.

In a statement signed by the association’s secretary, Imam Abubakar, he said: “The cleric’s appointment was in recognition of his numerous contributions towards the cause of Islam.”

The emir also approved the appointment of Alhaji AbdulSalam Ayinla as the first vice chairman and Alhaji Ibrahim Koto as the second vice chairman of the association respectively.

Prof. Yusuf who teaches Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is also the Chief Imam of Hilal Central Mosque, Ilorin.

He had served as a member of the National Hajj Commission, provost of Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, where he’s currently serving as the chairman of the Governing Council.

“His Royal Highness prayed for Yusuf’s successful tenure and wished all members of the association Allah’s blessings,” the statement added.