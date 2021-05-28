The Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom in Quaan Pan local government area of Plateau State, Miskoom Fidelis Longtoe Attahiru I, has commenced what he termed “Familiarisation and Stocktaking Tour” of his domain after 33 years without the Long Kwo.

The tour, which started last week took him to some settlements in Dajin Gwapna, Kabas (Gidan Dabat) and Konggoeyen. At the three locations he visited, Miskoom Attahiru I harped on the need for peace and peaceful coexistence among the citizens of the chiefdom.

According to him, without peaceful co-existence no meaning full progress can be achieved in the area. He called on the elders and lesser chiefs within the chiefdom to avoid tendencies that may have negative values within their communities, advising them to be law abiding and to report any strange faces or movements to the appropriate authorities.

The monarch also appealed to them to guide their youths toward the enhancement and development of Kwo Chiefdom, Quaan Pan, Plateau State and Nigeria in general.

Miskoom Attahiru I said he would create an avenue for partnership with relevant agencies to get the desired farming inputs to the farmers as and when appropriate pointing out that once that is achieved, it will go a long way to engaging and taking the teeming youths off the street to contribute to government’s food security programme.

The monarch then called on the people of the chiefdom to continue to pray for Governor Simon Bako Lalong for God’s guidance, protection as well as strength and wisdom to carry the state to greater heights.

At the places visited, the elated people assured the monarch of their total and unalloyed support, promising to key into his laudable programmes. According to them, despite the long absence of a monarch, they have continued to enjoy their relationship and stay with their host community.

They commended Lalong for creating the enabling environment for the emergence of a new Long Kwo and Quaan Pan Local Government Council for facilitating the process after 33 years.

They appealed to the Long Kwo to assist them to call on the appropriate authorities to ensure that their schools and clinics are well catered for, also lamented the absence of ward heads and appealed to the Long Kwo to consider appointing new ones in order to enhance law and order in their respective communities.