JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Members of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs yesterday visited the new Mai Tangale, Mallam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, in Gombe, the state capital to congratulate him on his recent appointment as the 16th Mai Tangale and paramount ruler of Tangale Chiefdom.

The Mai Kaltungo, Engr. Saleh Muhammad, who led other Tangale/Waja chiefs on the visit, said it was to congratulate the new monarch and also condole with him over the recent crisis which claimed life and property in Billiri town.

Mai Kaltungo who spoke on behalf of the Bala Waja, Muhammad Danjuma Muhammad; Folo Dadiya, Abdulkadir Abubakar Galadima III; Ndugura Cham, Mr James Chachis and Mai Tula, Abubakar Atare Buba, said their presence was not just a royal visit, but as a representatives of their people to sympathise with the people of Kaltungo Chiefdom.

Muhammad said: “This condolence visit with all of us present is just not ours, but that of our people too; they have asked us to condole with you and your people and to also congratulate you on your appointment and to assure you that they are with you both in prayers for peace to reign in your chiefdom.”

Besides urging Mallam Maiyamba to lead by example and to be fair and just to all, the Mai Kaltungo called on people of the Tangale Chiefdom to support the new traditional ruler in peace building and bringing development to the community.

Also on a separate visit, the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, who led the emirs of Pindiga, Alhaji Ahmed Seyoji; Emir of Deba, Alhaji Ahmed Usman; Emir of Yamaltu, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu and Lamido Gona, Umar Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, congratulated the Mai Tangale on his appointment and prayed that the crisis witnessed in Billiri town would never repeat itself.

Atiku said: “We want to sincerely say sorry for what happened, including the loss of life and property and to also congratulate you and the people of Tangale Chiefdom.”

The Emir of Nafada, Muhammad Dadum Hamza, was also at the residence of the Mai Tangale, where he congratulated hiom and prayed for peace and development to return to the area.

Responding, Maiyamba appreciated the emirs and chiefs for identifying with his people at the trying moment, commending them for showing him love and concern over the unfortunate incident in his domain.

Mai Tangale said, “I have nothing to say than to thank you for identifying with us the Tangale people at this our trying moment. Please help us to appreciate and thank Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for all he has done to the Tangale people during the crisis.”