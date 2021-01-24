A Convocation Lecture delivered at the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto on 27th December 2020 to commemorate the (50 Years) Golden Jubilee and 22nd Convocation Ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

By: The Chief Servant

Muazu Babangida Aliyu, PhD, OON, CON

Talban Minna/ Sardaunan Hausa

Former Governor of Niger State.

At the Beginning.

Let me express my profound gratitude to the Provost of this College, Dr. Mohammed Wadata Hakimi (Walin Wazirin Sokoto), Management Staff and Students for the invitation to deliver this Convocation Lecture. I have followed with keen interest the development and progress of this college, because those of us who were here in 1976, when Niger State was carved out from the former North Western State, feared that our alma mater might lose the attention that it was getting from the Government. More so, the establishment of college of Education Minna took away the Deputy Provost, some lecturers and students to Minna. I must therefore say it loud and clear that the progress and development of the college has grown geometrically higher than expected. We thank all those who one way or the other positively contributed to this progress.

I hold this college with the highest esteem for many reasons, of which the most important is the nostalgic remembrance of the processes of growth that we went through in this institution. I thank Allah (SWT) every day, and today I am doing it publicly (Alhamdulillah) for passing through this institution. I came in as a student in 1974 and graduated in 1977 and came back for a short while in 1984 as a lecturer. Kindly recall that the College of Education was established in 1970, the same year I came back to Sokoto for my secondary education in the then Arabic Teachers College, later College of Arts and Islamic Studies; now Sheikh Mahmud Gumi College of Arts and Islamic Studies. When I look back, I should say that this institution was probably the foundation of my public service because in 1974/75 I was elected the speaker of the student’s parliament even when the constitution did not qualify me. Subsequently, I won the election to the Presidency of the student union in 1975/76. Those roles exposed me to many challenges which sharpened my leadership skills and made me more sensitive and concerned with human sufferings, desires, needs and potentialities. My stay here instilled in me the love of humanity regardless of race, background, ethnicity or religious beliefs. It brought to the fore, my innate tendency and desire to assist whenever and wherever desirable. Indeed, I could say that was when I realized the meaning of ‘all round development in education.’ We were also lucky that during our time NCE holders served the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1977, I was posted to Lagos state where I taught in a Secondary School. By 1978 the Labour Unions were re-organized and formed the Nigeria Labour Congress. I had the opportunity to be close to the Leadership of NLC and I got all I wanted and went back to Niger State to resuscitate the Nigeria Union of Teachers. We brought the other Unions under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress, where I became the first Secretary and later the Chairman of Niger State NLC.

After two years of teaching in Minna, I left for Bayero University, Kano, in 1980 for a course and received the Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1983. During our final examinations I was approached to contest election to represent Minna South Federal Constituency which I won. I was in the House of representatives in Lagos when the army struck, sending us packing, hence my coming back to my alma mater as a lecturer in 1984. However, I left in December 1984, to start a master’s and PhD programmes in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PA) USA. 1985-1989. Even my Marriage of over forty-two years, I started courting my wife during my teaching practice period. You are already aware that I joined the Federal Civil Service and grew to be a Permanent Secretary, and from there to be Governor of Niger State 2007-2015. I narrated this story only to show how Shehu Shagari College of Education had been pivotal to my growth, progress and development. Indeed, the renaming of the institution was the icing on the cake for me, having been close to the late President, Alh. Shehu Shagari.

NEW CHALLENGES BESETTING EDUCATION

Now back to our main discussion, the place of Colleges of Education in the development of Nigeria. The topic becomes imperative considering the many challenges that beset the education sector, which is exacerbated by the cancellation of Teachers Colleges, producing Grade two teachers. The Grade Two teachers certificate prepared many of us for success in Colleges of Education that produced many life teachers. Some of us see this cancellation of Grade Two teachers programme as making the Colleges of Education a last resort to those who could not make it to Universities and other first choices of tertiary institution. In addition, many analysts might probably think that this is not the best of time to discuss education in Nigeria; what with all the issues of Boko Haram, Bandits and Banditry, Kidnapping, ASUU Strike, Covid-19, Cultism, Poverty and general insecurity in the country? Furthermore, growth in population outstripped our planning and the resources at disposal.

The Northern States have virtually been devastated by the insecurity. The North East may take many years before it recovers from the activities of the notorious Boko Haram that has been on for more than eleven years, killing and maiming innocent people, causing refugee problems and internally displaced people, villages and towns deserted. Education remained stunted with the propaganda that Western Education was “Haram” or “Forbidden” When you look at what is happening in the states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna in the North West, where the Bandits and the Kidnappers have sway, then you know we are in big trouble, farming opportunities stunted, markets deserted and travelling almost to a halt. Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria road, Zaria-Gusau, Zaria-Katsina have now become dangerous roads to ply. Recall that some years back, people enjoyed more night- travel which has become almost impossible now. In those days, some of us travelled on motorcycles to our hometowns on holidays.

The North Central state of Niger suffers from the spill-over of Zamfara Kidnapping and Banditry activities, the bandits now pick people from their homes. Benue is suffering from the herder’s/ farmers conflicts. Nasarawa and Kogi recently suffered the problems of adherents of Darul Salam that I dislodged in 2009, from Mokwa Local Government in Niger State. When you juxtaposed these issues with Covid-19 protocols and Lockdowns as well as protracted strike of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the strike has been on since March while Covid-19 since February 2020. Are students to repeat the one year that they have been out of school and if so is the case, can we admit new students into the Universities at the same time? Whatever happens it means we have lost one full year in our academic planning, which has a negative impact on our economy, social and psychological well-being, not to mention the corresponding unemployment and under-employment in the country.

It is rather unfortunate that the time we need more educated and skillful citizens is the time that it’s almost difficult to provide for adequate education. The paucity of funds; the number of children out of school; the Almajiri system that we are unable to confront and modernize; and the level of literacy in the country. These issues are more pronounced in the nineteen Northern states. The teacher has suffered so much without good pay, without respect and the recognition that should naturally respect have come to the profession. Materialism has skewed our value system to the detriment of progress and development. The lack of funds has been more pronounced now with the recession. See for example the 2021 Federal budget passed by the National Assembly: The total budget is N13.5 trillion; Deficit built into the budget is N5.196 trillion; and

Debt servicing in the budget N3.32 trillion

So, when you add the deficit to the debt servicing, you have N8.516 trillion. You deduct N8.516 trillion from N13.5 trillion, you are left with only N4.984 trillion to service all the Federal Government’s commitments including re-current and capital services. Little wonder, therefore, that Nigeria cannot go beyond 10% allocation for education not to mention the 26% budgetary allocation recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

It is, therefore, very easy to appreciate why the successive governments in Nigeria failed to reposition the education sector in general. It also appeared that there was deliberate de-marketing of Colleges of Education by making them seem to be last resort for those who failed in their areas of choice. This is the time we paid more attention to teachers and education in Nigeria. Our Country is classified as a third-world country, While Donald Trump, the outgoing President of United States of America call our Country a shithole all because of the level of our Education, our leadership selection process its quality and the hypocrisy of the leaders. In addition to corrupt practices, living beyond legitimate means, our leaders have no confidence in our health and education systems, hence medical tourism and most of our children school outside the country where there is no ASUU strike, no Sale of handouts and no victimization by unethical teachers.

The general problems of Nigeria reflected in the unaccountability of leadership, lack of infrastructure in all facets of our lives. The roads are deplorable, many have been abandoned by transporters, while the railways have been tools of propaganda. Lack of electricity have severely limited our progress and development. For over sixty years, since our independence in 1960, all we boast of in terms of generation and distribution is a little more than five thousand megawatts. Countries with less population than two hundred and six million can boast of 20K,30K,40K megawatts. Recently, the roads, railways and electricity have become a source of piling external debts especially from China. All these policies and decisions anomalies are reflection of how we have treated and implemented our educational policies especially as they affected the teaching profession and Colleges of Education in our country.

ESTABLISHMENT OF COLLEGES OF EDUCATION.

At independence it became obvious that there was going to be difference in our approach to educational policies and implementation between the North and South of Nigeria. The South had the advantage of embracing Western education without much hinderance, while the Northern part had a system of Quranic education and a religion that was threatened by Christianity and Western education. The population of the North is more than that of the South and more inclined to be cautious if not outright rejection. Hence, we still have ignorant people who believe in Boko-Haram. Situating the issues may explain why till today no state in the Nineteen Northern states has more than 50 percent qualified teachers. It may also explain why the Northern states house more than 80% of out of school children. The problem is further exacerbated by politicians at all levels of governance who do not see education as a tool for their political career promotion. Many of them are either dropouts or not beyond Secondary school certificates. The situation tallies with current observation of Ministers and other experts that many of our graduates cannot read and write. A proprietor of a University was quoted as saying “many Nigerian graduates cannot defend their certificates…” Due to poor education, Nigeria is today producing graduates whose education makes them more dangerous than uneducated people.

The first teacher training Colleges as a training institution was established in Abeokuta in 1859 by the Church Missionary Society (CMS), University College, Ibadan was established in 1948, it was not until 1962 that four Universities were established including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Generally, it was as a result of the acceptance of Ashby Reports of 1960, the Commission recommended the establishment of Teachers Grade One College. Advanced Teachers College which became the foundation of the current colleges of education. Currently, there are One hundred and fifty-two (152) Colleges of Education, including Shehu Shagari, there are sponsorship divided into three places: Twenty-one (21) Federal; Forty-nine (49) state owned and Eighty-two (82) privately owned. They are also categorized as (i) Conventional, (ii) Specialized, (iii) and Technical.

In 1977, the National Policy on Education was published which indicated the desire to have National Certificate of Education to be the minimum qualification to qualify for teaching profession. However, it could not come into fruition until after the establishment of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) in April 1989. The coming of (NCCE) gave rise to the concept of tripod of Excellency, with National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Universities Commission (NUC). These supervisory and regulatory bodies of tertiary institutions; Colleges of Education, polytechnics, and Universities. Prior to the establishment of (NCCE) all advanced teachers’ colleges and Colleges of Education were affiliates of faculties/institutes of education in various Nigerian Universities.

The NCCE was established to essentially lay down minimum standards for all programmes of teacher’s education and accredit their certificates and other academic awards. The Commission is also to approve guidelines setting out criteria for accreditation of all colleges of Education in Nigeria. The establishment of the Commission confirmed the realization that Colleges of Education are vehicle for National progress and development. It also resulted in the expansion of Colleges of Education in the country. However, it must be observed that the number are still not near enough for the requirement of teaming population that need to be in primary/junior High school which the NCE holders are to teach. By law, the Primary and Junior High School are free which underscored the establishment of Universal Basic Education Commission. Many states still demand school fees, find it difficult to fund the school system and appear happy when they do not pay teachers’ salaries and allowances.

Unfortunately, many states have refused to make those levels free to the beneficiaries understandably, yet Colleges of Education are to provide efficient, conscientious and highly motivated classroom teachers for the primary and Junior Secondary School levels of education. It is also to serve as proper academic environment scholarship, conduct research in education and teaching and all agents and agencies of education. Again, whether paucity of funds, unwillingness or total misunderstanding the role/place of Colleges of Education has robbed the colleges of the attention and funds required to ensure they succeed in their endeavors. We must always remember that Primary and Junior High Schools are the foundations for whatever might happen in an environment, community, society or nation. It determines what place your country may occupy in the International community of Nations; (a third world and a shit-hole country) We must find it convenient to break the vicious cycle.

The fact that we do not have enough Colleges of Education, whose products are to man our schools, might have ridiculed decision that rushed to cancel Grade III, Grade II and Grade I certificates. Such products could have served as teaching or technical assistants in the classroom and they would have formed the critical mass to be admitted into the colleges of Education. In fact, it is an excellent way of employment generation. I still feel that natural and committed teachers should be caught early enough to be trained in all the gamut’s of education – principles, observations, teaching practice, curriculum, syllabus, scheme of works and lesson notes. We must always study our unique situation and not to be just copycats of other societies. I believe Nigeria may benefit more by the re-introduction of a Certificate lower than NCE to serve as (Teaching and Technical Assistants) The current examination of Junior to enter Senior Secondary can be used to identify potential Teaching/Technical Assistants ready to be admitted into College of Education. I have seen schools of classes One to Six with a teacher or two. I have seen primary schools where one class houses two different arms of class. There are many schools were children’s brains are just damaged.

SHEHU SHAGARI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION

I earlier indicated that Shehu Shagari College of Education was established by Government of the defunct North Western State in 1970 as Advanced Teacher College. North West State (1967 – 1976) then comprised of the current Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara States. It was initially to produce Grade I teachers. By the time I was admitted in 1974, it had been promoted to college of Education to produce NCE teachers. It was later taken over by Sokoto State Government. The College has a governing council, the academic board and the college is supervised by the state Ministry of Education while the Provost is Chief Academic, Administrative and Chief Executive Officer who overseas the day to day activities of the college. It has also a registrar who serves as the secretary of the Governing Council as well as ensure all the records are properly kept and retrieved as required. It has both academic/teaching as well as administrative staff. The president and the student’s union are often taken into confidence in decision making process.

I understand that the College now has a total of Eleven thousand, Nine hundred and five students, with about five hundred and nine teaching staff. The number of the students are broken as follows: Ten thousand (10,000) are regular students

.One thousand, six hundred and five students are undergraduates; and

Three hundred are postgraduate Diploma in Education students

The totality of students attend some thirty-eight (38) subject departments and the directorate of Undergraduate studies. A simple arithmetic may show ratio 1:23 staff to students. This does not take into consideration the Department of Education and General Studies. It could be argued that if a college of Education could go into agreement with Universities to produce graduates, then why not give the Colleges of Education the right to award degrees subject to proper accreditations? This will complement the efforts of National Teachers Institute (NTI) and our various Universities.

As a Governor of Niger State, I noticed the College of Education, Minna, had more than two thousand (2000) undergraduate students were undergoing their studies under an arrangement affiliation with Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello university, Zaria. I immediately did a feasibility study to convert the college to University of Education. I applied properly and received provisional approval from National Universities Commission (NUC) to start the programmes, however, before we commenced operation my tenure expired. The new administration did not see it fit to continue with the programme. The interesting thing was the Federal Government of Goodluck Jonathan saw my proposals, which it adopted to convert six Colleges of Education to universities of Education. That too was killed by the present Federal administration. Unless we have enough quantity and quality teachers, Nigeria might continue to be the sleeping giant fumbling through without facing the real problems facing us. When you define the wrong problem, you shall obviously arrive at the wrong prescriptions, wrong answers.

I am happy to know that Shehu Shagari College of Education has the structure of subject departments. However, we must appreciate for such structure to work properly and efficiently it must have a well-trained faculty and the man-power capacity to handle the demand of the innovation. I have also had some experts suggesting whether it may not be better if our Secondary Schools should not be based on specialized subjects, so that pupils could start doing what they are most interested in. All these are issues that need further research and discussion so that we have a system best suits our environment and societal development.

CONCLUDING REMARKS

There is no doubt that when we have quality of education, our society, our communities and our country will be better for it. Education generally determines the growth, the progress and development of a person, an organization, a society and in fact a country. However, you cannot have quality education unless you create the right environment for teaching and learning to take place. This include having well trained and retrained teachers, well-motivated compensated with the very good self-esteem. You must have core teachers who love teaching, who love their children/pupils, who are satisfied with their place in the society. We must, therefore, remember the maxim which the National policy on education recognized as ‘No education system can rise above the quality of its teachers.’

The review of literature on educational development in Nigeria showed that on paper our governments have been serious in trying to pay attention to education but in reality, there is no political will to do the needful. What must be done to ensure production of quality education in Nigeria:

. We pray to have Federal and State government in 2023 or beyond that may declare emergency on education for a specified period of time to ensure no child is left out of the classroom. The free education should be from primary to senior secondary school.

. Teaching must be properly and adequately professionalized to attract the right people with an attractive and differently salary scale;

The Nigerian union of Teachers must become more of professional organization than a trade union.

The Colleges of Education as the producers of Primary and Secondary Schools teachers must have more attention, supervision, standardization and funding.

Our teachers must go digital, ensure we retain the best trained to appreciate the situation of the environment with efficient knowledge and use of information Communication (ICT) In conclusion, we must assert that for the Colleges of Education to take their proper place in the development of our country, they must get proper recognition. Education must be seen as a son-quo-non and the foundation for quality manpower development and creator of wealth. It is the conveyor of success in life and service to humanity. It is also the incubator for sustainable development and the only means for advancing the frontier of knowledge. Whether we like it or not the influence of teachers is felt in every aspect of the society, community or nation. Thus, the training of teachers must be organized with all the requirements fulfilled – supervision and teaching practices with an active quality control and active well-funded Inspectorate division. Teachers should be made to feel special and well respected in the community. Another area is the funding of students while in training. If the paucity of funds may not allow giving students adequate living wage – then governments could arrange for the loan system with the banks and other finance houses. No child should be prevented benefitting from education because of his social or economic status.

I thank you all for giving me your attention. May Allah (S.W.T) bless you all, the institution, Sokoto State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you.

REFERENCES

Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu. (2008). “|Bridging the gap between Town and Gown for Social Political Development’’

A paper presented at the University of Ibadan on the

occasion of 60th Anniversary lecture.

The Nation Newspaper, Vol 13, \\5257 Dec 22, 2020. Daily Trust Newspaper, Vol 51, \\94 Dec 17, 2020. Daily Sun Newspaper, Vol 17, \\4604 Dec 17, 2020. The Nation Newspaper Vol 13, \\5252 Dec 17, 2020 Blueprint Newspaper \\ 2429 Dec 17, 2020 Liman, R. & Ihidero, V. (2020). “Postcoloniality and Ambivalence in Matthew Umukoro’s The Tourist” Book Collection on Matthew Umukoro. Ibadan: Kraft Ogunkoya, J.N. (2019). “Decoloniality and the Challenges of a Nation: Problems and Prospects of Colleges of Education in Nigeria” Ekpoma Journal of Education Vol. 13. No. 2 Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Kaduna (2018)

Education in Northern Nigeria.

Status, Challenges and the way forward.