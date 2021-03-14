By Innocent Odoh |

In this era of knowledge driven- economy, matched with cutting edge technology, nations of the world have set out foreign policy priorities in line with these historical forces that dictate the circumstances of modern time.

Investment in science and technology, productivity, creating domestic and foreign markets for industrial goods and expanding the frontiers to acquire global resources have become the utmost preoccupation of policy makers and will remain so in the coming decades.

Where is the place of Nigeria in this competitive era? Looking at the Nigerian economy and the variables that define it, it appears less optimistic in the face of daunting challenges confronting Nigeria. Although Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa in terms of the GDP, the GDP per capita appears not encouraging when compared to even smaller countries in Africa because the Nigerian economy is not based on industrial capacities. This is because trade and investment have been low in recent years coupled with the recession that hit Nigeria twice in five (5) years.

The investment in core areas of the Nigerian economy appears less because the leaders have not harnessed Nigeria’s national aggregate to become competitive so that Nigeria can engage the world.

The US had once given notice that they will engage African products through the Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) but Nigeria did take advantage as the leadership has not spotted an opportunity to build a functional economy and produce goods and services that would inspire the world to invest in the country.

It disturbs the discerning minds why Nigeria, despite its abundance of human and material resources, still struggles among its peers. The reasons are not far-fetched.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday recently, the director of Center For China Studies (CCS), Charles Onunaiju, blamed the nature and character of the Nigerian state and the systems and structures put in place in Nigeria’s governance as major reasons Nigeria is punching below its weight.

He said “ You have two forms of a state. You have a state with the characteristics of a machine and a state with the characteristics of organism. A state with the chatarcteristics of a machine is largely dysfunctional, unable to inspire because its national aggregate is not harnessed. It is largely hollow, depending on force, it has virtually no soul. That in my view approximates the current status of the Nigerian state.

“On the other hand a state as an organism is the one that functions with key organs with fundamental consensus that has legitimacy. we are not talking about legalism here. When there is a consensus about the existence of a state, then you can function. But in a mechanically contrived arrangement that we have, the state maintains all the outwards characteristic of a formal state which essentially constitute in legalism and instrument of violence but virtually without a soul. So, a state of this character has very little to explore opportunities available to it domestically let alone the one available internationally.”

He advised that Nigeria must begin to build a new nation with value consensus urging that it is time to refocus, re-organise, reprioritise and reshape its economic objectives and governance systems at home so that it can really take its place within the comity of nations.

Luckily, Nigeria has one of the most educated and resourceful people in the Diaspora with unprecedented versatility in varied fields of human endeavours. This is more apt now that Nigeria has become a prominent promoter of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) which formally took off this year. But whether Nigerian leaders can take advantage of the ACFTA remains within the bowels of time.

The Dubai Expo, an international exposition in productivity, originally scheduled for October 2020, comes up this year but can we go to the Nigerian Pavilion in Dubai to find anything useful that will attract the rest of the world? Nigeria on account of size and clout in Africa is always invited for big events like this but what do we take to show the world?

How much did we benefit from AGOA which was, an express invitation for Africa to explore the American market? South Africa did, Rwanda did but Nigeria did virtually nothing. The rest of the world is waiting for Nigeria but it depends on what we can offer. Can we offer enough that is reasonable , rational and indispensable, acceptable?

Countries of the world are in serious competition to produce vaccines for COVID-19 but Nigeria, the giant of Africa, is not doing that at the moment despite an array of research institutes and universities with world class brains. Nigeria must wake up from this slumber and express its manifest destiny.

It is disheartening that the highest that Nigeria generated in the past 19 years is about 5,000 megawatts of electricity less than what is used at the International Airport in Tehran, Iran, let alone China and other places. This is a serious draw back and a disappointing lack of readiness for foreign investment as no foreigner will come here and invest 50 per cent of his capital to generate his own power when he can go elsewhere and invest nothing in generating power.

So, we need to get our domestic aggregates correct before we can think of luring foreign Investors.