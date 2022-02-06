Recently, the Borno State government began the process of closing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. It claimed that the measure was to give the people back their dignity and check some of the vices going on in the camps.

The governor, Babagana Zulum, listed some of the vices to include, prostitution, thuggery, and drug abuse. He further said his administration was implementing the resettlement in line with international best practices and was providing palliatives for the resettled.

Similarly, within the week, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return, and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.

This newspaper commends the effort of the government at both federal and state level as they strive to resettle the people by encouraging them to return to their ancestral homes.

However, we suggest that in doing this, there is the need to thread with caution while making haste slowly. It is instructive to note that since Boko Haram started their orgy of violence and killings in 2009, the North East in particular and Nigeria, in general, have not known peace. According to reports, in the last 12 years since the group chose the path of bloodbath, over 100,000 Nigerians have been killed while over 2.5 million have been displaced. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also disclosed that the number of displaced children in the Boko Haram ravaged North East region is 1.4 million.

In the last few years, the military had degraded the terrorists significantly and there have been relative peace in some parts of the North east. Attractive as the plan may be, we are persuaded by the reality on ground to urge the government to take step in that direction one at a time. Despite the efforts of the military, the insurgents are still wreaking havoc in some communities. The returnees may become soft targets for the terrorists.

Just last week, Boko Haram terrorists abducted more than a dozen girls from the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. In their latest attack on the community, the insurgents captured the vigilante group’s commander and slit his throat. They were also said to have abducted 25 girls out of which eight escaped, leaving 17 in captivity. We recall that some of the chibok girls abducted by the insurgents in 2014 are still not accounted for.

Earlier this year, the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)claimed that its fighters killed 10 Nigerian soldiers in Borno State. According to ISWAP in a post, the soldiers were killed when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a military post in Marte, located near the shores of Lake Chad, Borno State.

Also in December, Boko Haram invaded Debiro communities which share borders with Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas of Borno state. According to reports, the insurgents succeeded and infiltrated into the communities and razed some residential buildings, before publicly addressing traumatized residents, warning them to desist from giving information on their modus operandi to security agencies, especially Nigerian soldiers.

Similarly in December, ISWAP launched multiple rocket attacks in Maiduguri, hours before the visit of President Buhari to Borno. Many houses were destroyed by the explosives that landed in different areas including Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari, and Ayafe communities.

The rocket attack prompted the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to say that the ability of the terrorists to strike with rockets is worrisome. Even the governor told the Nigerian Military that the rocket attack on Maiduguri, by the terror group was too close for comfort.

Available record of past activities of these terrorists indicated a concerted and sustained onslaught. Last year February, at least 17 people were killed and 43 others injured when ISWAP fighters fired multiple rockets on Maiduguri. The terrorists had also blown-up electricity towers on several occasions, plunging the city into darkness for months. On February 23, 2019, a soldier was killed and 20 others wounded when Boko Haram launched 13 rocket attacks on Maiduguri hours before voting began in Nigeria’s presidential election.

From the foregoing, it is obvious that the threats to security posed by the terrorist are far from over. Zulum recently admitted Abadam and Guzamala Local Government Areas in Borno state are still under the control of the Boko Haram sect.

It is gratifying, in our opinion, that President Buhari has assured Nigerians in the North East that the coming months will witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities. It will be advisable in our considered view for the government to ensure that this promised change is assured before returning the IDPs to their homes where they will vulnerable to attack by these deranged minds.