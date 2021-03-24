By Bunu Saje |

All of a sudden, National Security Adviser General Muhammed Munguno has become the fall guy of Nigeria’s unfortunate security debacle. The purveyors of falsehood whose job it is to cash in on gaffes in order to bring down public figures in conformity with their diseased and hackneyed pastime of advancing the cause of their pay masters or to set the country aflame to prove that President Muhammadu Buhari government has failed to secure the country and should thus resign, are at it again.

A common statement of fact about Nigeria’s security lapses arising from a number of factors that were not peculiar to the country alone by General Monguno in a recent BBC Hausa service interview has, in the jaundiced reasoning of vendors of hate who masquerade as newspaper publishers and public affairs commentators, provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put their anti-Nigeria mindset in an overdrive.

Although the NSA has promptly denied ever making the statements, in the way they were skewed, to the effect that funds meant to purchase arms have been missing under the leadership of the immediate past service chiefs and that he was reported out of context, the hate mongers have, regardless gone out of their ways to still use the interview to aim their poisonous arrows at the NSA.

In some of such attempts to present the NSA as guilty of what he has since denied, some notoriously desperate opinion article writers did the most unimaginable unethical banality of arriving at conclusions which were clearly injurious to Nigeria’s efforts to bring the security challenges under control.

Out of many of such lengthy balderdash of write ups against the person of the NSA, many of the points raised to support claims targeted at rubbishing General Monguno could be seen for what they are – a hatchet job aimed at raising tension, sabotaging the country, fanning the embers of insurgency and banditry and pushing a curious, unpatriotic and questionable narrative of amnesty for bandits and pushing the country to cow and surrender to band of criminals who have challenged the sovereignty of the country and had engaged in needless blood spilling in parts of the country.

In all the anti-Monguno write ups that have graced pages of some newspapers of recent, it can be deduced that apart from a glaring lack of sync and rigor in the search for facts, the intellectual barrenness and the empty bombast of the articles have casted shadows of doubts in the minds of all right thinking people on the fundamentals of the issues raised by Monguno in what is generally but rather unfortunately and erroneously seen as lack of tact on the side of the NSA in the BBC Hausa service interview.

Here, I wish to recall the unfortunate meddlesomeness of Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and a band of interlopers who have busied themselves running from one bandits haven to the other wasting the nation’s time, playing to the gallery and deceiving themselves that they were brokering peace between a traumatized country and the very criminals who have brought upon us bloodletting, tears and anguish.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be safe to accuse both the infamous cabal of power grabbers in the corridors of power in concert with the Gumi team and their backers for much of the noise that have surrounded the General Monguno interview and of fanning the embers of controversy around it as well as sustaining the tempo of media campaign of calumny against the NSA.

The attempt to demonize and rubbish a man of the pedigree of General Monguno simply because he has touched raw and sensitive nerves of some powerful power usurpers is to say the least very unfair, heartrending and unbelievably wicked. It is on record that Monguno is one officer who has, all his service life, paid his dues and has remained an embodiment of patriotism and selflessness in the service of the country. Nothing can be farther from the truth than to say, as some hack writers would want us to believe, that it was for reasons of Monguno’s incapacity that the late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari ‘’did not allow the NSA to take full control and powers of security related issues because the tendency of undermining his employer has been manifestly clear.’’

So, if it is indeed true the NSA was ostracized from performing his duties by the late COS on account of his lack of capacity, has the nation been freed from its myriad of security challenges under whoever the job was entrusted to? If after taking away the supposed functions of the NSA because he was supposedly incapable, it meant that his functions were taken over by somebody. If that were the case, then of what benefit was the action to a country that has continued to be under the grip of violent crimes?

Most of the anti-Monguno writers tend to have problems understanding how the office of the NSA functions and its relationship with the other security layers. Presenting NSA Monguno as being in confrontation with the former service chiefs as a result of which, as the write ups have portrayed, he allegedly indicted the immediate service chiefs of mismanaging the arms funds in his BBC interview, has only succeeded in exposing the poor understanding of common basics of national security architecture of a multi-ethnic and multi religious nation like Nigeria.

There is no way an indictment of service chiefs will ever exonerate a National Security Adviser, the same way it will not absolve any one single frontline security chief or even the president himself. There was therefore no way General Monguno would put fire in the very house he is domiciled in, because the consequences will be as unpalatable to him as it will be to any other fellow occupant.

All the deliberate misinterpretation of the interview and the needless noise about the so-called indictment of former service chiefs was therefore just a cover for sympathizers of the cabal, to push the narrative of amnesty for bandits and I am afraid to say that this kite will just not fly. Nor will It implicate him simply because he has stood his grounds in opposition to any form of amnesty for killers and mass murderers in our midst.

There are many reasons for NSA Monguno to work towards ending insurgency and banditry in the country. His home town of Monguno is one of the most regularly battered places by criminals in the country; he has a reputation of unblemished record of service to protect; a quick end to crimes elevates him much more than anyone and putting the harbingers of a curious amnesty for bandits to shame will just please him and uplift the spirit of Nigerians.

– Bunu, a retired teacher, wrote from Mafoni Ward, Maiduguri, Borno State.