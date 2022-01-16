(iii) ADVANCING GRACE TO LABOUR AS HIS REAPERS – 1 Corinthians 3:10-11; 15:10,58; 2 Corinthians 12:8-10; 9:8,14-15.

As a child of God, you have salvation, by grace, and then you become a beloved son of God that you are sanctified by grace, that is higher grace. We should be going higher in the grace of God because of the devil in advancing in all his manipulations and temptations. The grace of God must be advancing in our lives for the devil not to catch us. If you have a new provision of the abundance of grace, you will know when it is given unto you like Paul the Apostle, “According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon” (1 Corinthians 3:10).

Paul the Apostle received an abundance of grace before he could build, so if you are going to build on that foundation, you must have the abundance of grace that Paul had. “But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me” (1 Corinthians 15:10). Paul stood, contended and earnestly preached by the truth, he was persecuted, imprisoned, afflicted and beaten, and yet he did not change the gospel of Christ, and if you have the same grace like Paul, you will do the same thing, that you will consecrate and give up everything unto the Lord in prayers until the grace of God is abundantly provided in your life so that you can say this like him. As the devil advanced in buffeting Paul, the grace of God advances as well, “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (2 Corinthians 12:9). The Lord will sustain you by His grace in that your trials and temptations.

THE POWER OF STRENGTHENING GRACE IN HIS RENEWED SERVANTS. 2 Timothy 2:1-5,19-22

Power will come into your life. As He saves, sanctifies and He sends us by the power of the Spirit to serve Him, and the work of God will prosper in our hands in Jesus Name. Timothy had a different form of change from Paul, and Paul had a different form of change from Titus, but whatever the challenge in ministry, or the uphill task we need to accomplish, when the grace of God comes to strengthen us, nothing will be impossible to do in our lives in Jesus Name, “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 2:1).

Trials, hardness and difficulty will come as we do the work of God, but we are to endure all hardship (2 Timothy 2:3). Christian work and servanthood are not a pleasure, it is a battle, so we need strength to war in this battle of service, “No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier” (2 Timothy 2:4). We are soldiers in the service of the Lord. We are to strive for masteries and a higher plane.

(i) THE POWER OF SUSTAINING GRACE AGAINST ALL TEMPTATIONS (Hebrews 4:15-16; 2:17-18; 7:25-26; 1 Corinthians 10:13-14)

“For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:15-16). Christ was tempted in all points as we are, and yet He overcame, and He has invited us to victory like Himself. So, we must come to Christ to have this victory if you are defeated, weak and discouraged, come boldly to the throne of grace today! “For in that he himself hath suffered being tempted, he is able to succour them that are tempted” (Hebrews 2:18).

Christ went through temptations, but He overcame, and He can support and strengthen them that are tempted, and you will not sin nor compromise in Jesus Name. He will sustain, support, succour and strengthen you in Jesus Name. For He is able!

(ii) THE POSSESSION OF SANCTIFYING GRACE BY THE TRIUMPHANT – Hebrews 2:9-11; 10:10,14,16; 12:2,14-15,28; 13:8-9,12-14,20-21.

You will triumph and overcome in Jesu Name. He wants to bring you to glory not to shame nor disgrace, and He does this by sanctifying you by His grace, “For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings. For both he that sanctifieth and they who are sanctified are all of one: for which cause he is not ashamed to call them brethren,” (Hebrews 2:10-11).