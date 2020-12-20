The first chain that ties a man is his confession. If the confession is negative, nothing good will come from him. If you say you are carnal, or that nothing good comes from your family or tribe, that is how it will be. But what if God intends for you to break the yoke in your family? What if He plans for new and good things to begin with you? What if you are the one who will open the way for your family and tribe? Change your confession from negative to positive. Open that door and move forward in Jesus name!

What binds, destroys and keeps a man back? It is his confession. Some people do not forget what has happened before, what happened to the first and second born in the family and they think it is now their turn. It is not your turn! If it is something spectacular like the power of God, then it is your turn. If you are talking about miracles and breakthrough, it is your turn. Barrenness and still birth is not your portion. Stop the confession of those who do not know that God has power to release them from bondage. Your bad nature will change.

Some people see bad habit as their destiny. Sinning will not be your destiny. They say this is what their great-grandfather, grandfather and father did, and it is now their turn. It is not your turn. For some people it is anger. They assume they must always get angry because it runs in the blood. But today, the Lord Jesus will remove sin from your life and you will be free.

The bondage of sin will be broken off your life in Jesus name. Amen.

The Bondage Of Sickness. Luke 13:11-13

When you are born again and sanctified and filled with the Holy Ghost, you have the spirit of inspiration and illumination, not the spirit of infirmity. Some people are bowed down under the bondage of infirmity and cannot lift themselves up for many years, ten, twelve or eighteen. The very day this woman with infirmity met Jesus, He pronounced her liberation and she stood up straight and became totally free. Delivered and never to be bound again.

vs 14-16. There were some people who were not happy that the woman got her freedom, who preferred that she remained like that forever, just as there are some people today who would not want you to be free or happy, but Jesus will disappoint them. In the case of this woman, it was the ruler of the synagogue who was not happy with her deliverance. They were only after controlling the lives of the people, or collecting offerings on the Sabbath day. They were hypocrites just as our enemies are today. These are the same people who would loose their livestock to feed and drink on the same Sabbath day, so Jesus would also lose His own children too. No one and nothing will stop Him.

The spirit of infirmity comes from Satan but deliverance and freedom comes from Jesus.

Bondage Of satanic affliction. Bondage of suffering. You just see that you suffering and suffering and you do not know why. Bondage of strange recurrent happenings. Anytime you get your salary, something bad will happen, anytime you want to step forward, something strange will happen. They are broken and destroyed today in Jesus name. DEFINITE FREEDOM FROM BONDAGE. John 8:32,36

You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free. You shall be free from all bondages and yokes tonight in Jesus name.

Exodus 6:6. God said He will deliver His people from the bondage of Egypt. Pharaoh, magicians, and enemies might say it is not possible but when God says it, it is so. Pharaoh had kept the Israelites as cheap labour for years and they built many gigantic structures: Ramses, towers and others for him, but when someone came and said God said, “let my people go”, he could not accept it because he knew that the free services will no longer be available.

It is always like that. You want to get married and someone will be complaining that when you marry, you will not be able to help them train their children. They expect you to continue slaving for them for life. They say No way, but God has made the way. Even some mothers will not want their daughters to marry, so that they can continue to take care of them, that yoke is broken tonight. All these people just want to use you for their own purpose, they just want you to make them happy, they do not bother about your own happiness.

I pity Pharaoh, happy or not, the Lord will do what He wants to do. If he tries to hinder the people of God, the Red Sea will be his final place. You will get to the land of promise and pleasure. We will not finish at the Red Sea. If something good is happening to your sister/brother, you better rejoice with him or her because whether you like it or not, they will get to the land of promise. All of us will get there in Jesus name. Amen.

vs 7. The Lord has decided to rid us of the bondage of the Egyptians and nothing will stop it. This day, a breakthrough has come for you, bondage is turned upside down and not your portion in Jesus name. Amen.

Ezekiel 34:23-27

23 And I will set up one shepherd over them, and he shall feed them, even my servant David; he shall feed them, and he shall be their shepherd.

24 And I the LORD will be their God, and my servant David a prince among them; I the LORD have spoken it.

25 And I will make with them a covenant of peace, and will cause the evil beasts to cease out of the land: and they shall dwell safely in the wilderness, and sleep in the woods.

26 And I will make them and the places round about my hill a blessing; and I will cause the shower to come down in his season; there shall be showers of blessing.

27 And the tree of the field shall yield her fruit, and the earth shall yield her increase, and they shall be safe in their land, and shall know that I am the LORD, when I have broken the bands of their yoke, and delivered them out of the hand of those that served themselves of them.

The past is gone and your rainy season has come. There shall be showers of blessings. The Lord has spoken your release, and granted your breakthrough, and it is done. He will deliver you from the hands of those who are satisfying themselves out of your labour, those who are not happy when you are happy. The strangers who were not there when you were born, or when you became born again, but they want to control what happens to you, God will not allow it to happen (Romans 6:16-18).

Isaiah 52:1-2. Awake, put an end to your sleep. You are holy from today and your guilt and condemnation is gone. Your life is a territory they can no longer trample upon in Jesus name. Shake yourself from the dust, forget about it and move on (vs 3) You who have sold yourself to Satan shall be released without money. You are redeemed by the blood of Jesus. Amen.

DYNAMIC FAITH FOR BREAKTHROUGH. Ephesians 6:16; Romans 4:17-21

God bless you, you have overcome already. Your victory, dominion and progress is written already, and it will be fulfilled. He calls those things which be not as though they were. Some people are never fully persuaded about the promises of God.

The raging sickness in your body is going today.

You pregnant woman who have always suffered will no longer have still birth. You will no longer see the personality which usually cause your miscarriages. When you see Jesus, the promises of God and His servant, even if you see the personality, it will no longer matter. Your miracle child has come.

You have to be fully persuaded about your miracles before you get them. Next time your enemies come, tell them they are late.

Mark 9:23; 11:22-24. All things: a new baby, a new job, fulfillment, all things are possible to Him who believes. It is your desires that matter. Believe and you shall have all you desire.