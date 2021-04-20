BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

‘The Prank Movie: The Human Part Saga’ which is a joint creativity product of famous Nigerian comedian and social media content creator, MC Makopolo in partnership with Chigan Madu has been released and it’s available in cinemas nationwide from April 16, 2021.

The pre-release party was held at White Deck Resorts on Thursday, April 15. The grand event was honoured by top industry personalities.

Appreciating his fans and teeming followers on social media platforms, MC Makopolo urged all to continue to support his brand by hitting the cinema to see the much-talked-about movie.

“We at pranks Nigeria (MC Makopolo) want to use this time to thank everyone who has in one way or another shown us endless love; from the shooting of the project down to the release party on 15th of April. From the cast and crew down to the Tmy Digital Media, to the management of Whitedeck where the release party was held.

“Now that the movie is out in cinemas we would appreciate and encourage you all to go and watch it. This would go a long way in giving this project a meaning,” he said.

The wave-making movie, which was produced by Chigan Madu and created/directed by MC Makopolo, is described as a real-life prank experience and one-of-its-kind in Africa.

The movie features top budding actors in the likes of Nony Moni, Akindoju April, Jason (aka Cubana White Lion) and James Brown Obialor. Others are Papii J. Ameh, Shima Elizabeth, bikini model and Face of Universe Nigeria Tourism, Tersoo Doris Dooshima, known as Natarshabarbie on Instagram and also an award-winning media personality and host, Melissa, popularly known on social media as @thekweeenmelissa.

It is also important to note that The Prank Movie is executively produced by Tunde of Lagos and Quincy Nippon.