You will say “you power troubling me, get out now in the name of Jesus” and the demon will say “calling Lucifer over” who will say “come with your message”.

He says “this is demon 770, this woman or man wants me to go.” He replies “okay, let us check our records”. He checks and says “demon 770, remain there. This one is an adulterer, you cannot leave, remain there”. So, they just stay.

Anytime you say “you demon, get out!”, he says “I demand a phone call”. They call their headquarters to see whether they can go or they can still remain.

That is why the first message on any deliverance ground is repentance.

Discernment. It is important to discern what you are fighting about. It is important to discern what you are fighting against.

Most bad spirits are not so easily identified, for their survival depends on concealment of their identity. When you are able to identify that this is the problem, then they know they are about to go.

Persistence. It is rare to see a demonic structure that has taken many years to build, destroyed in a single prayer meeting.

Something has been going on in somebody’s life since he was a baby and now he is 50 years old, one session will not destroy that thing. However, the enemy can be wounded and hurt in that encounter.

So what to do is to attack. And attack. And attack. And attack. And attack, giving the enemies no time to regroup, no time to reinforce. You keep the enemy off balance.

Demanding the release of all occupied territories emotionally, physically and spiritually and in the case of multiple conflicts, all of them must be defeated before complete victory is known.

When somebody has just a single battle to fight, it is sometimes easy to just get over it. But when you see somebody, the person is fighting seven different battles at the same time, you look at the person:

She has married into warfare. That is, when you marry into a demonic family, you have married into warfare. You are suffering from what we call in MFM envious witchcraft. You have not done anything wrong but they are fighting you out of envy.

iii. The enemy has decided that you will not even marry.

Your mother is from the marine. She has marine powers, and so you have been polluted with that power. The enemy has decided to attack you with poverty. So here she is, five different battles fought.

So, if you do not have discernment or no good prophet who will now help you separate the battles into (1), (2), (3), (4) and (5), and say “madam, start with battle (1). After that, go to battle (2).

If you do not have that kind of person to assist you, or if you are not going to places where they understand prayer battles, you will be praying general prayers which will affect nothing.

This is why I decree by the anointing that breaketh yokes, and by the spirit of the prophets, that anyone here with long term battles: tonight, I command the battles to die in the name of Jesus.*

So, repentance, discernment, persistence. You keep attacking. Some people may say sometimes “why is that we always keep repeating prayers?” It is because you must keep the attack on.

Violence. The Bible says “the violent taketh it by force”. You need violence. Violent prayers, violent praises.

In battling stubborn problems, you keep up the barrage of prayers. Give no rest. You can ask the angels of God to chase them and harass them.

You can ask the angel of God to bruise them and flatten their heads. You can cut off the heads of their serpents and cut off the tails of their scorpions.

You can order their princes and rulers to be bound with chains. You can tell the enemies that they must fight themselves. And the smaller enemies will begin to fight the bigger enemies.

You order them to dispatch and attack each other. You must not be ignorant at all. Spiritual violence is required. Violent prayers are required for violent situations.

A lot of terrible things are going on all over the place. We should change our realm of praying. Wicked enemies, wicked prayers. Violent enemies, violent prayers. Merciless enemies, merciless prayers.

You may find some christians who say “no, we do not want to pray these kinds of prayers”. No problem, let them stay where they are. Let them remain on their lane. You remain on your lane and keep the bombardment on.