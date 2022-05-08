TEXT: 2 THESSALONIANS 3:6-15

Never sit idle. Don’t indulge in self pity, don’t sit lamenting what you don’t have. Go out and watch others in what they do to prosper. Without any preacher, guide or motivator, ants are never tired but do the necessary work to gather in food at the appropriate time (Proverbs 6:6-7).

What is King Solomon telling us about the ants?

ANTIDOTE AGAINST LAZINESS. Look at those little creatures, they look weak and feeble, yet, they keep themselves busy always. Don’t complain about not liking your shape, height and ability.

ACTIVITY IN LABOUR. You will never see any ant idle. Always fill your time with profitable ability.

ABSENCE OF LUKEWARMNESS. Men and women may be lukewarm, young people may like idleness more than work, not ants.

ADVANTAGE OF LITTLENESS. Ants take advantage of their littleness. Turn whatever seems to you to be a disadvantage to advantage.

ADDICTED TO LEADERSHIP. Ants do everything as directed by their leadership. The Lord will help you to be successful. You will work and the Lord will bless the work of your hands.

The soul of the diligent shall be made fat. He who gathers by labour shall increase while wealth gotten by fraudulent means shall scatter. (Proverbs 13:4,11; Ecclesiastes 9:10). See everyday as a day of blessing and prosperity. Whatsoever your hands find to do, do it with all your might. Don’t see any work as too small. Many people have done so many menial works through which they became great and took good care of their family. You will work and be ashamed of idleness.

Matthew 20:3,6. These people went out of their houses and yet, were idle, doing nothing. Don’t mind whether you’ve been idle for too long, start working hard today and the Lord will bless your work and promote you.

NOTABLE NETWORKING FOR THE FUTURE: 2 Thessalonians 3:7-9

In our text, we see Apostle Paul as a networking man who leveraged on the significance of others. That is how to make progress. You multiply success and productivity when you team up with others. Apostle Paul worked with Apollo, Timothy, Titus, Epaphroditus and others. Hardly can you see an ant walking or working alone. They work together, nurture and cooperate.

Apostle Paul was a man of rich talent, vision, high capability but not a lone ranger. He understood the power of notable networking. He didn’t see himself as perfect and push others away. You will work with others. In doing this, cut off words of discouragement and criticism from your mouth. Don’t be proud, don’t see yourself as greeter, bigger and higher than others. Blend with, and work with others to make progress. This is your year of progress.

1 Corinthians 3:6; 12:21. There should be proper division of labour,and complementing of one another. Thus, you multiply your productivity. We need all the components to work together, both high and low must work together.

ch 15:58. What Paul did in the physical he carried to the spiritual. was not only serious in the physical but also in the spiritual. He passed this on to the Corinthian Christians. Networking gives us progress for the future. Jesus admonishes us to do the same (Luke 10:1; John 4:37).

Love people, never get into fault-finding, criticizing, or differentiation. One sows, and another reaps. We are diverse but united in purpose.

Mark 2:3-4. Just one man was sick and his friends networked and cooperated to get the man through the roof to Jesus. Love, work with and appreciate other people.

Luke 5:4-7. Jesus told Peter to launch out into the deep and let down his net for a draughts. This is the same place where he has worked hard for hours and caught nothing. This is the way it is today. Where people say there is no way and nothing is working or can be achieved, God will make a way for you. After multitudes of fish were caught, Peter and his partner beckoned on other fishermen to cone and help them drag the net out. You achieve more when you bring in others to work with. As you do this, the Lord will surprise with a miracle.

Acts 18:3. Paul partnered with Aquila and Priscilla who are of the same artisanship and also believers (Romans 16:3-4) They were partners in spiritual things.