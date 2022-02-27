Let me appreciate God’s servant, Rev Ezekiel Dewan for taking time to critically appraise the situation of our society by provoking conversation on the above topic, which is the centre point of human endeavor. It is the product of sensitivity to the plight of humanity and God’s creation. The essence of humanity is development and anything that does not promote growth is not worth the attention. There is no human being that does not want to succeed in whatever he does. Even a thief wants to succeed by escaping being caught. A farmer wants to succeed by realizing huge yields. A driver want to succeed by having no accidents and a student wants to succeed by passing his or her examinations.

By applied and experiential definition, I see success as the state of personal satisfaction or fulfilment measured by different factors. A man may be stealing from government coffers and see himself as successful until the source is dried up. A barren couple with all the good things of life on the other hand may see themselves as not successful because they have no children.

A descriptive conversation as this covers vast endeavors such as family, marriage, business, politics, education, parentage, prayer life and evangelism, spiritual and other affairs as rightly captured by Dewan himself. And true to his approach, this book is practical and not motivational in both content and style.

Basically the word of God is tied to everything that has to do with a believer. The secret of every success has a foundation in God and is rooted in His word. John 15:4 says,’ Abide in me , and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine. No more can ye, except ye abide in me.

I am the vine, ye are the branches. He that abideth in me and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit , for without me ye can do nothing. ( For without me there is no success). Wealth and physical possessions don’t constitute success. Luke 12:15 says,’ Take heed and beware of covetousness ,for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth’.

There are many scriptures to buttress the fact of success for a believer. Every form of success is made reference to in the Bible with relevant personalities involved in each situation. Therefore, the earlier the better Christians know that individual efforts without God’s grace and favors are just but temporal conditions and not success stories. Growth and development are quite different just as success and temporal conveniences.

What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul? That means there are unsuccessful successes and successful successes. Unsuccessful comfort are the temporal conditions which men see as successes but because they are not connected to God and rooted in His word, they fade aay with time. Man was made for God’s pleasure and anything outside God is failure. Man must have a relationship with God to produce fruit and prosper. When a man makes God’s word his standard and principle, his ways are patterned after God and he succeed in everything he does. Psalm 1:1 says,” Blessed (successful) is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners , nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law doth he meditate day and night. The last sentence in verse 3 says ,” and whatever he doeth shall prosper.

As children of God, our success is tied to God and His word. As social beings in God, we must be rooted in God to succeed. A life of prayer, having good relationship with other people by working in the fruits of the spirit such as love, forgiveness, are basic principles of success in God. No matter how gifted or anointed a man or woman is, if he or she has no character and relationship with others, success can not be achieved. Being sensitive to the spirit and spiritual instructions helps a man to know the steps to take at every point.

The book of Joshua 1:8 says,” This book of the law shall not depart from thy mouth, but thou shalt meditate therein day and night , that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein. For then thou shalt make thy way prosperous( successful), and then thou shalt have good success.

In essence this book is very timely in a materialistic era we have found ourselves. It is a guide to wise people who want to live stress-free lives, anchored on God’s word and promises. I commend Rev Dewan for taking his time to prayerfully pick on this topic and for identifying and differentiating the basic factors of successful successes from the opposite. I recommend this book to everyone who want to succeed genuinely without any feeling of guilt.