Last week, hoodlums went on a moronic rampage across the country leaving behind trails of destruction and bloodshed. After two weeks of EndSARS protests by youths across the country demanding an end to police brutality, hoodlums hijacked the protest at some point and went on a looting and destruction spree.

It is appropriate to recall that the youths made five demands on the federal government which were swiftly acceded to. The changing demands and the continuous protests paved way for hoodlums to hijack the protest. Regrettably, states are now counting their losses caused by the activities of hoodlums.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has put the total economic cost of past week’s destruction and vandalism in the state at about N3 trillion. On his part, Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade said that the state will require N5 billion to repair the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) vandalised by hoodlums.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, what we find appalling and reprehensible was the attack on media houses in Lagos and in some states. Last week, suspected hoodlums had set ablaze the head office of The Nation newspaper at Matori in Lagos. The development comes hours after the head office of Television Continental (TVC) was torched. Also the office of Lagos Television (LTV) was also vandalized .Similarly, the office of the National Pilot Newspapers in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, was also attacked by hoodlums. Some journalists were brutalized by security agencies during the protests.

We join all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attacks on the media houses. It was uncalled for and totally irresponsible .In our opinion an attack on a media house is an attack on all no matter the misgivings or grievances against the ownership of the affected media.

Given the role of the media in the society, efforts are made, even in war or crisis situations, to protect journalists and media personnel in general. The participants in the Diplomatic Conference held in Geneva from 1974 to 1977 felt that in order to better respond to the needs of the time, it would be advisable to include a special provision on “measures of protection for journalists” in Protocol I to supplement Article 4 (A) (4) of the Third Geneva Convention.

Article 79 formally states that journalists engaged in dangerous professional missions in zones of armed conflict are civilians within the meaning of Article 50 (1). As such, they enjoy the full scope of protection granted to civilians under international humanitarian law. Journalists are thus protected. It went further to say that Under Articles 79.2 and 51.3 of Protocol I, journalists enjoy the protection afforded by international humanitarian law provided that they do not take a direct part in the hostilities. According to the Commentary of Article 51.3, “direct participation in the hostilities” means “acts of war which by their nature or purpose are likely to cause actual harm to the personnel and equipment of the enemy armed forces.” The fact that a journalist engages in propaganda cannot be considered as direct participation.

Suffice it to say that an editorial slant of a paper is not an invitation to attack the media house involved nor its assets. We insist that the actions of the hoodlums against media offices and their assets stand condemnable, no matter how imperfect the media may be.

Since independence, the media has played a noble role in holding the government of the day accountable. The media has also played a strong role in enthroning and strengthening democracy in the country. Besides, without the media the protests wouldn’t have received the traction and attention it got.

Having said this, we need to state categorically that though the dastardly acts against the media took place during the EndSARS protest, the protesters had nothing to do with the violence that resulted from the rascality of hoodlums who used the opportunity of the protests to make themselves willing tools in the hands of fifth columnists. It is obvious, in our view, that the attacks on the affected media houses were premeditated by those who perpetrated the heinous acts.

It is important also to note that the genuine protesters who, while the protest lasted, conducted themselves peacefully have disassociated themselves from the idiocy of the hoodlums who may have been instigated to do what they did for reasons that had nothing to do with the intentions of the youths who organised the protest.

To this extent, therefore, we call on the federal government to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on the media houses. They should be made to face the full wrath of the law.