The AMAA-StarTimes Short Film Festival known as “The Shorts” has had an amazing number of submissions for its maiden edition with over five hundred shorts submitted from across Africa and African Diaspora.

The Shorts is currently at the screening stage as the selection committee led by the Chairman of the Africa Movie Academy Awards Screening Committee, Shaibu Husseini, is getting the selections ready.

Two hundred short films will be selected and shown from April 25 to May 25 on the ST Nollywood Plus channel and StarTimes-ON mobile app.

“Africa day is May 25. So, we will take this period to celebrate the amazing film talents on the continent,” AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said.

Apart from enjoying these short films, Nollywood fans can also vote for their best films so that they can win the prizes. This is to make sure fans are part of the process of encouraging the emerging and diverse talent in African Cinema.

The voting will take place on the StarTimes-ON app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“The Shorts will also be coming to a city near you with the ‘The Shorts Road Tour’. Nollywood enthusiasts will get to network, learn and appreciate the values of filmmaking, and opportunities that StarTimes offers to content owners.” she concluded.

Africa film Academy has built a reputation of being a platform for bright new stars to emerge and this time there is no difference. The final selections of ‘The Shorts’ will be live and available for the viewing pleasure of StarTimes subscribers on ST Nollywood Plus channel and StarTimes Airtimes-ON app from 25th April 2022. During the festivals, exceptional films that make the cut will compete for prizes.

The first prize winner will get $3000 and a laptop; the 2nd Prize winner will receive $2000 and a phone; the 3rd Prize gets $1000 and a phone, and a special prize of $1000 for the best documentary.