Bishop Edwin Jarumai, who ministered the word of God took his text from John 1:1-5. He preached on the topic, “The Significance of Palm Sunday.”

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

John 1:9-16: “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognise him. He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him.

“Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God—children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. (John testified concerning him. He cried out, saying, “This is the one I spoke about when I said, ‘He who comes after me has surpassed me because he was before me.’ ”) Out of his fullness we have all received grace in place of grace already given.”

Grace is the ability, strength and anointing of God. All the workings of God with man are through grace. Receive grace for the grace ahead.

Genesis 1: 1-5: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now, the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness. God called the light “day,” and the darkness he called “night.” And there was evening, and there was morning—the first day.”

The first day inaugural service of the church, prophetically and by revelation is filled with joy. Joy is seated in the house here and as many as the Lord would direct to the church, they would find the joy of God and the joy of God would be their strength. As many as there are in the presence of God will receive the joy of God. If God begun this earth from nothing and brought you into existence, He is poised to do a new thing.

Drawing our attention to something very remarkable, in the beginning. Thank God for the bishops, pastors, church workers which He has used in bringing the children of God together, because without God, we can do nothing.

God is ultimate. In the beginning when the earth was without form, all was empty. If God was able to do something good and that good is you, and now the Lord has brought all of us to this place, then God is up to doing something great here in the process of time.

Spoken words have power to be manifested when they are spoken by faith and that is why Jesus said you can speak to this mountain and the mountain will be moved to the other side.

Genesis 1 tells us that nothing existed and God began to speak things into reality and that is the most consequential sentence ever written in the history of humanity.

We have come to a place where God wants to do things beginning with you. God never does things without those He created after his image and likeness. There is power in the spoken word because although nothing existed, God spoke everything into being. God wants to do something new with you because He never does anything without using the people He created in His form and image.

The Palm Sunday signifies- Triumph, Victory, Peace, and all these will be manifested in your life. Palm Sunday signifies the salvation of God to all humanity.

In this house many will find God. Distress, frustration, poverty, sickness shall be taken away. Today, you make history with God as you identify with the God of the beginning. God would continue to do more from the glory of the latter house.

Palm Sunday was the time that Jesus set the events of His death and resurrection in motion. It was the first time that He allowed people to openly proclaim Him as king.

Zechariah 9:9: “Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey”. We celebrate Palm Sunday because it was the beginning of victory for us. He was being celebrated, Jesus was matching to His death and He knew it.

Ladies and gentlemen, I prophesy that all shall be restored and your latter end shall greatly increase. I prophesy that, the God of impossibilities will restore all that has been lost. He shall give you tears of Joy. The God of the beginning will favour your steps. As you identify with the God of the beginning, He will change your story because nothing is too hard for Him.

God of the beginning will never allow you depend on man and I declare that God turns your life around.

John 15:5-7: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” Remain in God, He is your source.

I urge the church to remain with the Lord and you would produce much fruit. Without me Jesus said, you can do nothing. Ask. Asking can be a demand. God started it. On this special day today, we will ask God for more.