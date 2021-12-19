The Trumpet Newspaper has been launched in Abuja, a news outfit owned and operated by Elomaz Communications Limited.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony at its corporate headquarters in Abuja yesterday, the chief executive officer, The Trumpet

Newspaper, Mr Endurance Edafewotu said the media outfit is a holistic

news media that has Tabloid, Online Newspaper, Radio and Television

available to the Nigerian reading public.

He said the establishment of The Trumpet is hinged on the sanctity of

more balanced, factual and unbiased news on politics, business,

entertainment, sports, religion, technology and other emerging issues

to millions of Nigerians both at home and in diaspora.

“It became expedient for The Trumpet, an undiluted truth and patriotic

voice reporting media outfit to wade into rescuing the nation from the

dangers caused by the widespread of fake news and its resultant

effects on the overall well-being of the society, especially with the

advent of social media.

“The Trumpet reports the news unscathed because we are the patriotic voice with the distinct agenda of speaking truth to the nation for its

overall growth and development,” Edafewotu said.

He noted that the new media outlet is out to join other well meaning

media houses in disseminating information to the people as well as

projecting the country Nigeria and Africa in a positive light to the

world.

Edafewotu who clarified that The Trumpet is not a 2023 newspaper out

to pursue a particular political agenda of any sort rather he said the

media outfit is out to hold policymakers accountable on their promises made during and after electioneering processes are kept.

He stressed that media house will use data to measure performance

while discharging its duty diligently as a responsible media that is

hinged on telling the truth and nothing more.

He commended the efforts of the media in keeping Nigerians informed of developments around the country and for sustaining democracy since

1999 through quality reportage.