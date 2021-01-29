Residents of Igangan in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo State last week witnessed an orgy of violence where life and property worth millions of naira were destroyed during attacks the victims fingered some Fulani herdsmen.

Before the crisis degenerated, several cases of kidnappings and killings were recorded in the area.

Among the pronounced cases were that of one Monsuru Aderoju who was reportedly kidnapped at Oke Agbede area of Igangan, one of the towns in Ibarapa area on January 4, 2021. He was kidnapped three days after the killing of Mrs Sherifat Adisa, the owner of Subawah Petroleum who was kidnapped with her two children.

Two days later, a medical doctor was also kidnapped and killed in the same area. The residents of the area especially, the indigenes blamed the incidents on suspected criminal elements of Fulani extraction.

They accused government at all levels of failing to curb the menace, especially in Oke Ogun and Ibarapa areas where kidnapping, banditry, violence and killing were rampant.

The residents lamented the failure of both the PDP-led state government and APC-led federal government and the police to bring the criminals to book.

It was this obvious failure of the Nigerian state in Ibarapa that one Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho took advantage of to give a quit notice to the Fulani living in the area.

Like a child play, Igboho carried out his threat and burnt down the Fulani settlement with the support of the youths. Soon did he carry out the act that a reprisal was launched on his home, which was also set ablaze by yet-to-be identified persons.

Igboho’s action did not go down with the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde which called for his immediate arrest.

Some of the residents lamented that even the Western Nigerian Security Network popularly called Amotekun was not deployed to check the excesses of the criminals.

In fact, they deplored the recent activities of Amotekun operatives who they accused of extortion and extra-judicial killing within the short period of the existence of the outfit.

“The vacuum created by the failure of the Makinde regime and Buhari government to guarantee adequate protection of life and property as it currently manifesting from one part of the state to another particularly in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun areas of the state that has provided veritable ground for the sudden emergence of Mr Sunday Igboho whom many victims of insecurity of Yoruba extraction in Ibarapa area in the state are now looking up to as their savior,” a public affairs commentator, Adeyanju Bolaji said.

He condemned attempts by the rival sections of both the APC and PDP in the state and their surrogates who masquerade as freedom fighters to turn the current conflict between Yoruba and Fulani in Ibarapa to ethnic and religious war.

In their tales of woes, residents of Igangan community claimed that they paid N50 million as ransom to the herdsmen who kidnapped their people.

The allegations were made by the secretary of Igangan Development Advocates Lawal Akeem and other leaders in the area at a town hall meeting with representatives of the state government and the police last Sunday.

They presented pictures and other evidence of ransom paid to supposed herdsmen who allegedly raped 15 women.

Against this backdrop, Igboho, a known political thug, who has fronted for both the APC and PDP, stormed the Fulani community and gave them a seven-day ultimatum to relocate from the area.

In an attempt to stop him from carrying out his threat, Governor Makinde vowed to deal decisively with trouble makers and called for concerted efforts to tackling insecurity in the state.

He said that his administration was determined to address the problem of insecurity in the state by dealing decisively with troublemakers and asked the residents to put the interest of Oyo State first in the fight against suspected criminals.

He said that the enemies of the state were neither the Hausa-Fulani pastoralists, who were looking for pasture for their flock nor the farmers, who were seeking to produce food for human consumption.

Makinde warned individuals going about issuing ultimatum to Fulani residents to desist from such the act, declaring that as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, he, as governor, would protect every Nigerian’s rights to live in any part of the state.

The governor called on local government chairpersons, traditional rulers and other sectors of the state to work with the security agencies to secure Oyo and ensure maximum peace.

He said: “Our enemies are the hoodlums, cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers and bandits. These people live among us. With our collective efforts, we can continue to keep the peace in Oyo State. Together, we can preserve the secure environment that has contributed to the growth of our economy.”

Following the expiration of the quit notice, tension mounted in the state, as Igboho stormed Igangan to evict the Fulani.

On his arrival in the community, Igboho met no resistance from the security agencies as hundreds of youths trooped out to receive him at the Igangan Town Hall, as a hero. He addressed them and other members of the community, insisting that Seriki Fulani (leader) must leave the town because the people had fingered him (Seriki) as the mastermind of the insecurity in the area.

Igboho dared the Oyo State Police Command which had earlier warned the residents of the state against engaging in acts of lawlessness and violence. He accused the governor of backing herdsmen and alleged that Makinde relied on him to win the 2019 governorship election.

He told Makinde: “You can bring all Fulani to Yorubaland, if you like. It will not be well with you. You are threatening me in my fatherland with Fulani. You will not prosper. Is it the Fulani that make the laws of the land? Have you forgotten when you were ‘bankrolling’ me when you wanted to become governor and all I did for you during the elections, and now you dare threaten me?

“Well, I don’t believe that you are serious with your threats yet, until you bring all the soldiers and policemen to arrest me in my house, before I know you are serious,” he said.

Thereafter, Igboho carried out the eviction threat, destroyed property worth millions of naira as the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, was forced to relocate to Odeda local government area in Ogun State.

Speaking on his eviction, Abdulkadir said many of his family members were shot by the angry youths led by Igboho, but stated that none of them was killed in the mayhem.

Abdulkadir, who narrated how his wives and children were sent out of the settlement by the youths, said that 11 vehicles and several houses were burnt by the mob.

Abdulkadir who cried out over his displacement from his settlement which was allegedly set on fire by aggrieved youths on Friday night, added that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

He said despite assurance by the police, his house was burnt in the presence of security agents.

“As we speak, we are in the bush. Our cars, numbering about 11, have been burnt. Some of my children sustained injuries and we are looking for a way to get them to hospital. My children have left their houses for the bush.

“We need the government to help us. The police, “Operation Burst” and other security agencies were there when they set my house ablaze,” he alleged.

Shocked by the level of destruction, Miyetti Allah appealed to the federal and Oyo state governments to ensure the arrest of Igboho for the assault on the Seriki Fulani of Oyo state, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.

He urged Yoruba and Fulani residents to allow peace to reign in Oyo State, saying, “we are all Nigerians. We must learn how to leave in peace.”

For the state chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, since the government is supreme to individuals, the state and federal governments should come to the Fulani’s rescue and assure the residents of their safety.

He said: “We are all Nigerians. We appreciate and love the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde for saying the truth. We need to join hands together to ensure that we have a peaceful society. Our people are not happy and many of them are living in fear. Some have fled their abode.

“We want justice for Seriki Fulani. The perpetrators of the evil must face the wrath of law. They are not more powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than the government.

“I have said severally that we have criminals among all the tribes and not only the Fulani. Those who are suffering the injustice now are not the criminals they are hunting for. These are good people and not criminals. Government should do the needful to ensure peace returns to the Ibarapa axis,” he said.