The ever increasing rise of cryptocurrency has changed the face of the global market drastically over the past decade. This branch of digital banking has had a breakthrough in the world of international commerce, resulting in more and more investments into cryptocurrency. What started as questionable pursuit was adopted rapidly as soon as the masses saw the profits that came with it and thus an increasing number of people started educating themselves about this trade.

What gave rise to cryptocurrency?

Anyone that has studied the ups and downs of the global market in the last ten years or so would know how desperately the international economy needed an influx of economic growth on all fronts. Even though cryptocurrency was doubted by most for its irrelevance to the economy it quickly proved otherwise with large profits.

Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, as a brand new form of digital currency. The idea was to create a centralized platform where no single authority regulated or monitored the monetary dealings of an individual or corporation with their counterparts. In contrast to traditional banking this was a radical idea for a majority that longed to be free from the shackles of banks and governments.

How it operates

Bitcoin sowed the seed for the thousands of other cryptocurrencies that succeeded it. Not long after more and more platforms presented themselves to the masses to make it easy for them to learn the secrets of the trade. Such different platforms all cater to the type of cryptocurrency they specialise in, take quantum Ai as one such platform that are trained in trades for bitcoin and dogecoin specifically.

Once you take out a suitable portion of your savings to invest into cryptocurrency, the very next decision to make is deciding what type of cryptocurrency you want. For those with know-how of the global finances may be able to decide for themselves. For the relatively new members the platforms available to hold your trades for you also help in making this decision for you.

Once you’ve invested into a platform and are holding them, the most crucial thing is to wait for the right time to make a sale when the profits seem to be in your favor. If you’re looking to build up your portfolio over time, you might want to buy into the market too to later profit off at the right time.

What makes it different from fiat currency?

Fiat currency is the government issued and regulated currency that is unique for all the countries of the world. What makes it even more unique from one another is its value, countries with strong economies might have currency that is more valued in the global market. Such currency/money is printed and monitored by the Central Bank. Each account within all the banks across your country and closely monitored by the bank, any illegal or suspicious activity is immediately looked into.

The uniqueness of cryptocurrency comes from its decentralized status. There is no authority that regulates the transactions made via your accounts. This may have its drawbacks when no third involvement if any conflict arises however this might probably be a rare instance if at all. It exists in a completely digital form where all transactions can only take place digitally unlike being able to withdraw money from an atm. The only way you can get actual cash for cryptocurrency is if you sell your shares and have that exchanged with cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

What lies in the future?

Even though cryptocurrency has been taken up by a vast majority, it is unlikely that it will ever completely replace fiat currency. There is still a long way to go till the entire global populace truly understands how cryptocurrency works. Its online functionality and the lack of easy accessibility means that there are still a lot of hurdles till cryptocurrency completely takes over the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another thing that stands in the way of cryptocurrency gaining complete trust is its uncertain nature. There have been thousands of different types of cryptocurrencies since bitcoin first came, however a huge proportion of these went out of the industry in no time. The strong competition means that the value of any one type of cryptocurrency may come next to zero in no time.

As of now, cryptocurrency is mainly in the hands of larger corporations and industries. This goes out to show that if such giants have trusted this venture enough, there might actually be some benefits that come with it. It is growing rapidly in the hands of businesses that monopolize the global market therefore it is easy to assume that cryptocurrency might slowly but surely grow even more than it already has.