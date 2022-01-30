We have seen warriors of all shapes and sizes for thousands of years. There were gladiators which I talked about last time. There were also warriors like Spartans and knights. But very few can come to the glory of the Vikings. Vikings are portrayed in all sorts of media. There are many TV shows such as ‘Vikings’ which was written by Michael Hirst and it was inspired by Ragnar Lothbrok, a famous Viking and Norse hero. There are also games like ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ based on Vikings and a Viking named Eivor.

In the game, you follow their journey (which can be from the perspective of a girl or boy) as they travel the lands, fighting and pillaging. As a player of the game, it is a very interesting game that can be enjoyed for more mature ages. With all this media surrounding the Vikings, why not learn about them. Viking, also known as Norseman or Northman, was a Scandinavian maritime warrior who invaded and occupied large portions of Europe between the 9th and 11th centuries, having a tremendous impact on European history. A mix of circumstances, ranging from overpopulation at home to the relative helplessness of victims abroad, likely drove these pagan Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish warriors to carry out their raids.

Landowning chieftains and clan chiefs, their retainers, freemen, and any enthusiastic young clan members seeking adventure and booty overseas made up the Vikings. These Scandinavians were independent farmers on land, but robbers and pillagers at sea. The Scandinavian kingdoms appear to have had an almost limitless supply of manpower during the Vikings era, and capable leaders who could organise groups of soldiers into conquering bands and armies were rarely lacking. In their longships, these bands would navigate the waters and launch hit-and-run raids on cities and villages throughout Europe’s coasts.

The name vkingr, which means “pirate” in early Scandinavian languages, came from their burning, plundering and killing. The early Viking trips to North America, which they dubbed Vinland, are described in two Norse sagas: Grnlendinga saga (Saga of the Greenlanders) and Eirks saga raua (Erik the Red’s Saga). Bjarni Herjólfsson, whose Greenland-bound ship was blown westward off course in 985 and likely circled the coastline of eastern Canada before returning to Greenland, was the first European to witness mainland North America, according to the Grnlendinga saga. According to legend, over 1,000 men commanded by Leif Eriksson, son of Erik the Red, set out in pursuit of the land glimpsed by Bjarni and ended themselves in eastern Canada.

Leif’s brothers were claimed to have led subsequent trips, and another voyage was led by Leif himself. Leif’s brothers are claimed to have led further journeys, while another led by Icelandic trader Thorfinn Karlse is said to have stayed in Vinland for three years. In all these Scandinavian power houses were people of mass destruction and power. And one more quick fact. It is said that the first thing people saw when they came to raid them were axes raining down on them. Just imagine going about your day and you see axes raining down on you; that is terrifying! Terrorism did not start today.

