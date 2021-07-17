The music reality show, the Voice Nigeria has reached a fever pitch level in which 8 contestants battled it out for the Top 6 in the next round of Live shows as fans cum viewers determine their fate by voting.

Eaziee and Nuel Ayo from Team Wake and others namely Naomi Mac, Dapo (Team Falz), Kitay, Anu (Team Yemi), Esther and Kpee (Team Darey) gave their impressive performances in the Episode 16 weekly show which will require their numerous fans to keep the talents on in the ultimate music show powered by First Bank.

Naomi Mac took on the stage to do her remake of Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you’ before her teammate, Dapo from Team Falz, appeared on the stage to do a remake of D’Banj’s ‘Fall in love’.

Esther and Kpee from Team Darey, also serenaded the audience as Esther blew the coaches away with her commanding performance when she rendered the song ‘Never enough.’.

Earlier, Kitay, stepped onto the stage to sing Flavour’s Ada Ada, and Anu (Team Yemi) sonorously sang ‘This is me’.

For the second time in a row, Waje’s team member, Nuel Ayo, has been saved by viewers even as Inioluwa, Tamara, Jeremiah and Toeseene ended their journey in the show.

According to the host, Nancy Isime, the viewers are to vote their favourite talent, through the online platform 8947*talent’s code#. Viewers are to access the website

www.thevoicenigeria.com where voting instructions are detailed. The Top 6 will emerge from the highest votes.

The Voice Nigeria, sponsored by FirstBank, Baba Ijebu, and produced by Un1ty, further showcases the bank’s role -through partnership in enabling Nigerians by passionately empowering and investing in youths while giving voice to everyone.