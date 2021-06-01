More dramas played out at the third edition of The Voice Nigeria as Team Waje held their performances and one of the contestants, Anu was stolen by Coach Yemi Alade after Waje sent her to Danger zone.

With the six contestants in Episode 9 of the music reality show- Nuel Ayo, Eazzie, Inioluwa, Teslim, Ifunnaya, and Anu serenading the viewers and coaches in the third knockout stage, Waje was tasked with deciding who will moved to the next stage, Battle zone.

Inioluwa who shone brightly with his guitar, performed Asa’s ‘fire on the mountain’ to the admiration of the coaches, Waje sent him to the Battle zone along with Nuel Ayo.

After Anu who serenaded the coaches, was snapped by Yemi, Coach Waje needed to save one of her contestants and Eazzie was lucky to be the one. Sadly Ifunanya and Teslim ended their journey in the Ultimate music show just like others in the Danger zone.

Nuel Ayo, Inioluwa and Eazzie thus joined Vanilla, Kitay, Naomi Mac, Peace, KPee, Tamara, and Toesene not forgetting Anu, to the next stage. Team Darey is next to showcase his talents in Episode 10 which airs this weekend on the Africa Magic Family Urban and Showcase channels.

