The Voice Nigeria Season 3, the ultimate music reality show continues this week as the six contestants from Team Falz gave their mixed performances to the surprise of the coaches in Episode 8 of the contest.

Naomi Mac, Peace, Okemdiya, Kpee, Tamara and Neky were the six contestants from Team Falz that made it to the knock out stage. Neky was the first to perform singing a ballad version of ‘Killing Me Softly’ by the Fugees. Though she impressed the coaches, Neky was sent to the Danger zone.

Nancy Ishime, the co-anchor announced that Neky can be stolen by the other coaches while the contestant is still in the circle. Sensational Naomi Mac sang as expected wowed the coaches with ‘Run to You’ by Whitney Houston. Without much ado, she got the nod to the Battle zone.

Young and promising contestant, Kpee gave a highly impressive performance using his own lyrics about the coaches and sang Davido’s ‘Risky’. The coaches stood up to dance and gave him accolades.

“I am a mum and I know how your mum is feeling right now. We love kids that fight, dream and still go ahead to get that dream. And that is what you are, your confidence is contagious. I love it”, says Waje. To a great surprise, Falz sent him to Danger zone but Darey and Waje in turns pushed the button to ‘Steal’ Kpee. After their pitching, Kpee went for Team Darey and thus went to the Battle zone.

Okemdiya with his swag gave a good performance of Adekunle Gold’s song, Coach Falz sent him to the Danger zone. Peace serenaded with Tiwa Savage’s song ‘Wanted’ and Tamara who also gave a good performance went to the Battle zone, signifying the next stage. Among Neky, Okemdiya and Peace, Coach Falz saved Peace to make it to the Battle zone which means Team Falz has Naomi Mac, Tamara and Peace.

Team Waje performs in next episode. The music reality show gets hotter as the lead sponsor; First Bank rewards viewers of the ultimate music show.

Two viewers and fans were rewarded after answering correctly questions from the First Bank Moments as announced via the bank’s social media handles. More fans who answer the questions correctly will be rewarded this week.

First Bank continues to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment in the country, through its products, services and initiatives. It remains committed to strengthening the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: