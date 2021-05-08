BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

More contestants in The Voice Nigeria Season 3 music reality show got the nod and turning of chairs of the coaches to move to the knockout stage.

The blind audition stage of the music contest regarded as the Ultimate Talent Contest gradually came to an end with each coach having six contestants on their team making a total of 24 contestants to move to the Knockout stage.

At the episode 6 program, Dapo Zaccheus, aged 28 was able to give a convincing performance with the song, Let me love you. The contestant who is a music director got the nod and pitched his tent with team Darey. Okemute who comes from a music family also joined team Darey after delivering serenading the Coach Yemi Alade, Waje, Falz and Darey with his song, Oxlade.

Anu Akinlagun got accolades from the coaches after delivering a song from Miley Cirus. ‘I love your swag’, Coach Yemi Alade congratulated her. Coach Waje, who was wowed and got Anu on her team said, “This is about the show and we are looking for fighters. Your performance resonated with me”.

Nneka ‘Neky’ Ngwe, 27-year old from Ebony State was able to convince the Coaches and get their chairs to turn in approval after delivering a song from the sonorous diva, Celine Dion. She picked Coach Falz to the dismay of Coach Yemi Alade.

In the previous episode, 31 year-old, Naomi Mac, stole the show with her thrilling performance of ‘everything I do’ by Bryan Adams. She impressed the coaches who turned their chairs and commended her delivery of the song. Her husband and daughter were beckoned on by ecstatic coach Waje and Yemi Alade to join her at the stage, even as she chose Team Falz.

The 24 Contestants who made it to the Knockout stage are:

In Yemi Alade’s team are Kitay, Olubukola, Toscene, Tim Ayo, Vanilla, and Loven. Waje will be responsible for Nuel Ayo, Eazzie, Inioluwa, Teslim, Ifunnaya, and Anu. Darey has in his team, Dapo, Blescene, Jeremiah, Ayomikun, Esther, and Rachel. Falz, who has continued to promise his team members refreshment, has Naomi, Peace, Okemdiya, Kpee, Tamara, and Neki.

The winner of contest goes home with 100 million naira worth of prizes including a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

FirstBank, the lead sponsor continues to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment in the country, through its products, services and initiatives, and it remains committed to strengthening the creative industry.