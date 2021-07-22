Six finalists have emerged for the final stage of the third edition of The Voice Nigeria and are aiming for the N10million cash prize.

The third live show session kicked off with the special rendition of Sound Sultan’s ‘Ajo’ by the coaches supported by the top eight finalists. The special tribute was followed by a brief dance session of a mix of some of late Sound Sultan’s hit songs.

After being saved for the second time in a row, Waje’s team member, Nuel Ayo, and Yemi Alade’s team member, Anu have ended their journey on the show. Six talents, Eaziee from Team Waje, Kpee and Esther from Team Darey, Kitay from Team Yemi Alade, Naomi and Dapo from Team Falz, returned to the live show after the public voted them back into the show.

The show kicked off with a sterling performance by Esther, who rendered Beyonce’s Love on top.

Dapo melted the hearts when he performed Michael Bolton’s ‘When a man loves,’ to appeal to fan’s votes ahead of the finale.

Coach Yemi Alade’s Kitkat Kitay brought the heat back on with his rendition of Marvin Gaye’s ‘sexual healing.’

Kitay’s performance belled the cat for energetic performances as Naomi Mac reinvented Brenda Fassie’s hit song, Vulindlela to fly Falz’s team-high in the competition.

Naomi Mac took on the stage to do her remake of Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you’ before her teammate, Dapo appeared on the stage to do a rehaul of D’Banj’s ‘Fall in love’ to represent Team Falz.

The ever-confident Kpee further heightened the night of spectacular performances with his rendition of Fireboy DML’s hit single, ‘Vibration.’

The big and sultry Eaziee rounded off the list of performances. An emotional Eaziee leveraged on the lyrics of Jennifer Holliday’s ‘And I’m telling you I’m not going’ to blow coaches away with her command performance.

The show took another twist when FirstBank’s Head, Cards and Messaging Business, Folashade Femi-Lawal, FFL, decided to take the last eight talents on a crash course of financial management. FFL engaged the talents on how to manage their finances as well as how the talents can diversify by getting financial advisers and banking with First Bank of Nigeria.

The voting lines have been thrown open for viewers through8947*talent’s code# and voting ends on Thursday, as the vocalists; Eaziee, Kpee, Esther, Naomi Mac, Dapo, and Kitay are relying on public votes to remain in the competition to win the star prize.

Sponsored by FirstBank, Baba Ijebu, and produced by Un1ty, The Voice Nigeria further showcases the bank’s role -through partnership – in enabling Nigerians by passionately empowering and investing in youths while giving voice to everyone.