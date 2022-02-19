World’s most popular international talent show, The Voice Nigeria is set to return with its fourth season. The fourth season of the show is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel and will have its full production in Nigeria with assurance of authenticity.

The Popular show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain international global recognition and collaborations. This year’s episodes would be fully produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while also partnering with ITV and YouTube.

The Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney speaking about the sponsorship, said: “We are delighted about the return of The Voice Nigeria. We are particularly excited that this current Season 4 promises to be more thrilling than the previous editions, given all the extras packed in.

“With previous editions we demonstrated attainment of the key goal of the Voice Nigeria, to discover and promote talented singers to actualize their dreams of becoming international stars. This aligns with FirstBank’s commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion, giving Nigerians a voice and enabling dreams.

“As a Bank woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, FirstBank has been at the forefront of nation-building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry value chain a, sector driven by the teeming youth population and growing in its contribution to national GDP’’ she concluded.

Also speaking on their sponsorship, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria said, “Airtel Nigeria is passionate and committed to creating and supporting credible platforms and programs that will help discover, nurture and hone the talents of young Nigerians. Therefore, our sponsorship of Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria is a glowing testament to our resolve to offer young, talented Nigerians a springboard to international stardom while creating exciting moments for fans, music followers and entertainment lovers across the country.”

The Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Mr. Akin Salami expressed his excitement over the return of the show’s fourth season. He said, “We are beyond excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the Fourth season of The Voice Nigeria. The third season of the show was produced in Nigeria for the first time since the inception of the show. It was definitely an outstanding show from all the local and international feedback we received. This 4th season of the show is coming with new and exciting twists and turns especially in a time when the Nigerian music industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds. Our aim is to continually provide a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. We are set to deliver a season like never seen before.”

The Voice Nigeria Season 4 is a singing competition television series that employs a panel of four coaches who critique artists’ performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season. This season is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel. This season will be shown on African Magic.