2020 has been a strange year to say the least. Apart from all ofthe mad things happening all around the world, some strange and weird trends have made their way into our lives yet again. Some new and innovative, others more of a revival of sorts, these trends combine the bizarre with the innovative and exciting, resulting in some of the crazes that took over social media and entered our very own lives. We’ve seen some useful innovations like Trustly (read more about this) that helped to change our lives for the better, but the trends we’ll look into are somewhat more trivial, silly and ridiculous.

Read on below as we explore the weirdest trends of 2020.

Eyeball Implants

Although eyeball implants have been around since the early 00’s, they somehow saw a rise in popularity again in 2020. The extraocular implant or eye jewellery involves body modification surgery in which a piece of decorative jewellery is implanted into the sclera of the human eye.

The trend originated in the Netherlands, were it is completely legal and run through a company called Hippocratech that provides all of the jewellery that is used in these implants. Of course, the whole thing is incredibly bizarre and is in fact illegal in a number of countries, including Canada that has banned the procedure due to the health risks that it poses.

Flower Beards

Taking the crazy level down a notch from our previous entry, Flower Beards have made a sensational comeback in recent years and have grown to be a hit trend in 2020. The concept originated in the 60’s, with many hippie trends incorporating flowers in hair. Of course, some took this even further with flowers reaching facial hair and creating flower beards.

In 2020, the phenomenon is back, with many bearded men eagerly decorating their facial fluff with all sorts of flower arrangements, resulting in bizarre and spectacular creations that have wowed the internet time and time again. It goes hand-in-hand with the somewhat more flamboyant glitter beards…

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Moving away from body modifications and fashion trends, this 2020 craze took the world by storm and to become one of the year’s most recognisable products. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a multiplayer party game that launched this year to millions of fans around the world who simply can’t get enough.

The game features fall guys (strange creates that look like humanoid jellybeans) that compete with each other in insanely hilarious obstacle courses. The winners of each round are pitted against each other in even more outrageous scenarios, until the ultimate fall guy wins the entire game. It’s a wonderful piece of entertainment and one that has brought quite a bit of fun and cheer into the dreary months of 2020.

High Five Selfie

Our final craze is as simple as it is ridiculous. People all around the globe have taken to sharing their very own attempts at creating the new viral sensation, the High Five Selfie.

The premise is simple, take a selfie photo while also high fiving yourself. It sounds way easier than it actually is and has resulted in many a broken phone, but the crazy internet trend went viral with people everywhere recording their very own disastrous attempts.

Trends of the Future

Each year brings its very own bizarre trends and resurrects some old ones too, giving them a contemporary makeover to bring them kicking and screaming into the present. With some more months to go, we can’t wait to see what other mad innovations 2020 has in store.