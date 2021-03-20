I read somewhere, that a loser, is one who gives up on a course or a struggle. So, being a winner really isn’t about prevailing over the goal(s), though that would be nice. It is, prevailing over the struggle, not giving up where the average mind will, to keep going where the average body would stop and not to stop pushing till the aim is accomplished. That struggle is what makes you a winner.

So, how can you become a winner? Simple, it is from the mindset not to give up on your continuous hard work or struggle. You made it this far, don’t turn back, make it all the way. Take our lives for instance, we don’t apply this mindset enough. Maybe we are too lazy or too weak to face the challenges, maybe we don’t tell ourselves enough that we are capable.

“I’m inspired by the challenge that I find myself standing eye to eye with, then move like a wise warrior and not a coward” (Black Thought of The Roots)

At work, we accept how things are without knowing why the things are! We refuse to challenge our minds to probe and get to the root of issues, we are too tired to be bothered.

In courtships, we see the wedding day as the goal and not the marriage itself. So we struggle to be the best we can be till the knots are tied, then what happens? We just bring the drive to a complete stop, and sometimes even a reverse!

So, if you have a partner who is still on ‘full throttle’, the partner pulls away from you. It’s that simple.

Never accept yourself to be a finished product, tell yourself that you are , forever, God’s work in progress.

It’s why I never stop reading, I never stop listening and I never stop trying. It is why I never give up. It is why I am a winner.

Now all the talk about the struggle and the strive is not going to manifest without expending massive energy. In fact, you need so much energy that only a combination of two sources can get you to the required amount. The first is the all-time constant, which is God. The second, is your mind.

So, God plus your mind, gets you wherever you need to be.

I think it’s safe to say we all know our God. But, can we say we know our minds?

To become better or at least stand a chance of becoming better, we need to decide that we want to get better. It does NOT matter, how many people tell it to you, if you don’t tell yourself that you want to get better, the effort is already a failed one.

Now, beyond telling yourself, you need also, to believe that you can be better.

I don’t know why a lot of us believe in error, that everything that’s good today has always been that good. Behind the scenes, a lot goes on to ensure the continuous brilliance of that which you so much love and desire.

To an observer, one home is defined by the amount of love, peace and unity that oozes from it. All the hard work, struggle and discord that go into bringing about that evident accord is not seen. That doesn’t mean that those discords don’t exist, they are just handled properly with the believe that things must get better.

So, how about you tell yourself this very moment, that you want to get better, that you need to get better, that you will get better, that you will never stop wanting and needing to get better, then go out there, and get better (you didn’t forget God did you?).