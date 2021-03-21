ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of last week’s article, I will dive right into the soup of the matter and serve you the information with pounded yam.

Welcome to Tech Savvy, the article that is all about technology.

Before we left off, we were talking about the 2020 Macbook M1. For anyone who did not read the previous article, a MacBook is a laptop that is manufactured and sold by the tech giant Apple. But the thing that is so special about the MacBook M1 is that it is fitted with the new apple M1 core that controls a lot of the MacBook’s functions and increases the price of it as well.

The MacBook M1 Pro is sold $1,299, which could translate to N496,517. But since it’s being sold in Nigeria, that price value does not matter — the laptop will more likely be sold for N700,000 to N900,000. One of the features that the MacBook M1 is milking like a cow is the fact that you will now be able to use Ipad games on your laptop. It uses the BigSur OS that allows it access to Ipad and Iphone games. As you have read from the article there is a lot of good stuff going for the MacBook M1. But, like rice that isn’t Nigerian it’s not perfect, and the particular reason for this circumstance is that it is new. And for everything that is new there has to be glitches.

One problem with the new MacBook is that a lot of things are not optimized for the laptop. By that I mean that some apps that are not being outfitted for the laptop may glitch, have low performance or just flat out — not work like our NEPA. This actively demonstrates that some apps may not be usable. Even though this can be a problem, not many apps are offline because of the upgrade. Apps like Adobe Photoshop have not yet been optimized. This might be a deal breaker for some people but you do not have to worry as Adobe Photoshop still works fine. Although apps that are optimized run much faster than non-optimized ones, the ones that aren’t can still work very well.

If I were to give the laptop a rating it would have to lean on you: you should get it but under conditions. The laptop is an amazing piece of technology, yes, but you should only get it if you don’t already have an established workflow. People who already have everything they need should not be getting this laptop as it could ruin that workflow due to optimization issues. The portable computer and chip are still in their testing phases, so I would only recommend this laptop if you have time to adjust to something a little bit newer.

For now, this is all I have to say. I hope to see you all in my next article on Tech Savvy.