The International Theatre Photography Competition, Theatre Exposed has opened call for its 2022 edition.

The contest held in commemoration of the World Theatre Day celebrates representatives of the theatrical community (actors, directors, playwrights) and all those connected to theatre (costumiers, musicians, illuminators, prop masters etc.) via the capturing intense, expressive and communicative moments of theatre in images.

Participants can submit no more than five photos each in the contest’s five categories – Art Photo, Portrait Photo, Movement in Art (active movement, street theatre, immersive theatre) and Open Photo (theatre during a pandemic, experimental photo) by either registering as an amateur or professional photographer.

Submissions are open from August 2021 to February 1, 2022.

Returning members of the contest’s international jury include Georgian photographer and photo album author, Yuri Mechitov; US artist, philosopher and founder of the Shiva-club creative union, Izya Shlosberg; Ukrainian-Russian and photographer, Elena Martynyuk; Belarusian photographer and artist, Sergey Zhdanovich; Estonian theatre photographer, Jelena Vilt, former winner of the competition, Jovan Vidakovic; and Nigerian playwright and dramaturgist, Makinde Adeniran.

Joining the jury this edition include: Ukrainian and director of the Odessa State Literary Museum, Tatiana Lituga; director of the Odessa State Museum of History and Local Lore, Vera Solodova; Cuban photographer, Ariel Cecilio Lemus A. de la Campa and immediate past winner of the contest, Iranian photographer, Reza Mozafari Manesh.