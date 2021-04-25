Anchored Scriptures: Proverbs 12:25, Matthew 6:25-34, Philippians 4:6

We are looking at what I call ‘The Anatomy of Worry’. Worry is a life stealer. Worry is a killer. Worry is one of the greatest problems confronting mankind. A lot of people are worried about one thing or the other, and killing themselves with worry.

Worry is a monster that saps our joy.

Worry is carrying profit less weight on your mind.Worry is one of the greatest sources of human suffering and diseases.But beloved, worry is a choice; a very very poor choice. You can decide to be, like the Bible says ‘be careful for nothing’; you can decide to be careful for nothing.

Worry is fear. Worry is a peace killer. You are looking for something to kill peace? It is worry. It is enjoying a crisis, before the crisis even happened.

Worry is anything that drains your tank of joy. I pray that the enemy will not be able to drain your tank of joy, in the name of Jesus! Worry is anything that frightens you, and torments you; and put a heavy weight on your mind. Worry is anything that agitates you and keeps you awake when you should be asleep. And anyone going through that kind of situation, the Lord will deliver you today in the name of Jesus!

Worry is anticipating the negative. Worry is an emotion. Worry is an attitude.

Worry is an act of will, you may decide to stop getting worried.Worry is actually a sin of not believing God enough.Worry is lack of faith.Worry is mental activity of contemplating evil outcomes.

Worry is mental paralyzation. You must decide that you will not allow your mental life to paralyze.

Worry is satan’s joy killer. Worry is an inner sensation that something dreadful, something terrible is about to happen. An apprehension, an uneasiness; that stems from anticipation of danger.

Worry is nervous frustration.Worry is secreting internal acid to destroy the internal system.Worry is a state of mind based on fear.

Worry is a circle of destructive thoughts, roaming around.Worry is that chain that hurts the mind.Worry is that which brings out the umbrella, when it’s not even raining. Are you a candidate of worry? Have you allowed worry and anxiety to get the better of you? You better change, you better repent. The Bible says ‘that all things work together for good, to those who love God; and those who are appointed according to His purpose’.

Worry is interest paid in advance, by those borrow trouble.Worry is a sustained form of fear, caused by many things.Worry is interest paid on trouble, a salary advance before it is even due.Worry is a personally constructed cross. It’s not a cross that Jesus asked you to bear, but a cross that you constructed by yourself.

I pray that every arrow of anxiety, every arrow of worry fired against you; shall backfire in the name of Jesus!

Worry is an appetite robber. It keeps you away from feeding yourself properly. Worry divides your mind, between that which is useful; and that which is damaging and destructive.Worry is breaking the flow of creative energy into your life. This is a very very serious trouble, very serious problem.

As a believer, you should be careful.

‘Heaviness in the heart of man, maketh it stoop; but a good word maketh it glad’. Are you listening to me, and the enemy is caging you with anxiety and worry? Make up your mind, that today is the expiry date; it won’t go beyond today.

When we worry beloved, we believe more in our problems than in God’s promises.Do you believe in God’s promises? Then worry must go.

When worry comes in, fear follows. Once fear is allowed to stay, faith jumps out. But when faith comes in, worry and fear jumps out.

Worry is actually useless, senseless and useless.Worry is salary advance from the enemy. Worry is as useless as you trying to save a saw dusty. Because whether, we like it or not; in every life, a little bit of rain of trouble will fall. But when you worry, you double that trouble.

Worry is needless, worry is useless.

Worry is dangerous. Worry is blind

Worry will make you old before your time, it will kill you before your time.

Worry will demolish everything God wants to do in your life.

Close your eyes where you are, and repent from every sin of worry and anxiety. Tell the Lord to forgive you from every sin of worry and anxiety. Pray like this, “Father, in areas where I have been worried and anxious, and have not allowed my faith to take control; Father forgive me, in the name of Jesus!

Worry has a type of gravity, which pulls us from the high places of life; and you must refuse to be pulled from those high places of life. Worry takes the joy out of life. Worry is pointless. Worriers always die young. Worry can drive a man into what he should not be driven to. Worry can hinder your sleep.Worry accomplishes nothing.Worry dries up and makes us ineffective. So worry beloved, is a waste of time. It damages your health and it reveals a deep lack of faith.

Worry affect relationships. Worry is like trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube. So, it is something you should really not engage in. Worry is like trying to saw through saw dust. It is already saw dust, but you’re trying to saw through it. That is what worry is.

Worry can threaten your lives spiritually. It can block your view of God. Worry is the fruit of the divided heart and those who live in worry invite death in a hurry.

The enemy will not kill you before your time in the name of Jesus!

Worry empties today of its strength. Nothing wastes the body like worry,

Worry affects the circulatory system, the glands and the nervous system. So be very very careful. When somebody is so worried, he will consume tomorrow; worrying about yesterday. Today is the tomorrow we worried yesterday.

Worry grows bigger, when we allow it to grow bigger. A 100 fold of worry, will not bring one respite of relief.

This is a very serious situation. I pray that the Almighty will arise for your sake, and the arrows of anxiety and worry will backfire totally, in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus Christ!

He who fears, he shall suffer; already suffers what he fears. When we regret our yesterday, and worry about tomorrow; we are welcoming two robbers.

Worry is a very stubborn habit. But the truth is what worries you, masters you.

Will you allow worry to cage you? I hope not. Will you allow the enemy to use worry to shorten your life? I hope not. Worrying about the problems of tomorrow, creates unhappiness for today. If you worry about yesterday’s failures, then today’s successes will be few. Perpetual worrying will get you to a place ahead of time, and that place is the cemetery.

Worry breeds worry.Worry is a clever grave digger. It divides a mind, it divides your system.The Bible tells us, that we should be careful for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication; with thanksgiving, we should let our requests be known unto God.

So like I have been telling you, worry is a joy killer.

THE FOLLOWING ARE SPIRITS OF WORRY AND ANXIETY:

When you constantly feel that something bad is going to happen, this spirit is already upon you. (2) When you are afraid of chronic sicknesses, this spirit is upon you. (3.)When you’re always afraid of safety for your family, or for your friend; you always think you’re in danger, even if there is no feasible danger around, this spirit is upon you.(4.) When you’re afraid of losing control and then you are so worried, this spirit is upon you.(5.) When you are always irritated easily, this spirit is upon you.

(6). The spirit of worry brings fatigue.

(7)It makes people easily frustrated. (8). It makes it difficult for people to sleep.(9). It makes people constantly wake up, not being able to go back to sleep.(10). Sometimes, it energizes frightening dreams. (11). Sometimes, it depersonalizes you, cuts you off from yourself. (12). Sometimes, it makes you to cut off, from people of the world.

(13). When this spirit is upon a man, he will have the fear of losing things.

(14). He will have the fear of losing loved objects.(15). He will have the fear of going mad, when this spirit is upon a person.

(16). When this spirit is upon a person, he will have unresolved childhood experiences of bad childhood experiences, like incest, rape, being left alone or abuse. All will be occupying the mind, all is as if those things will replay itself again.(

17). When this spirit is upon a person, the person starts getting depressed and immediately starts having panic disorders, sudden intense attacks or panic like:

Headaches.Pain in the neck. Back pain.

Inability to relax. Restlessness. Dizziness. Light headedness. Uneasiness. All are symptoms of the spirit of worry.

WHAT ARE THE ANTIDOTES FOR WORRY ?

Repentance. Worry is a sin, so you need to repent, prayer, faith that is trusting in God. God says worry is faithless. Take actions, obeying the Lord by doing good. Determine to be good, determine to be obedient. Practice internal discipline. Discipline your thoughts, don’t let your thoughts get the better of you. Appoint an immigration officer at the door of your heart, so that you can discipline your thoughts. Worship God and felight in worshipping him.

Gather your songs of praises, gather your songs of worship; and begin to worship and praise the Lord. When you worship God, the spirit of anxiety and worry and heaviness is lifted. Be still, and know that God is God. Stillness in your spirit, that is; be resting in the Lord.

Disband every character disorder. Character like anger, an moodiness; disband them. Refrain from anger. Be in control of your emotions, be in control of your own life.

Be generous. Generosity is a cure of worry. As you continue to be generous, and you continue to do what Go wants you to do; the spirit of worry will disappear. When you give to others, you’re giving away freely; you become a free person. Pray for divine protection of your body, your soul and your spirit.Have hope in God. With the hope, you’ve got a future. This world is a temporary home, our real home is not here. Have hope in God. Be a student in the school of wisdom. Watch your tongue, be wise.

Be a scripture addict. Internalize the words of God, let that word dwell richly in you.Practice Christian fellowship. Do not neglect the fellowship of other believers! God bless you in Jesus name! Amen.

PRAYER RAIN:

I fire back every arrow, fired into my heart to make me confused; in the name of Jesus! (2). I fire back, every arrow of anxiety and worry; by the power in the blood of Jesus! (3.) I soak my mind in the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus! (4.) The spirit of heaviness, I’m not your candidate; clear away in the name of Jesus!

(5). Spirit of praise, overshadow my life in the name of Jesus! (6). I fire back, every arrow of worry and anxiety; by the power in the blood of Jesus!

We are embarking on a very aggressive prayer session now. If you lose your voice and the miracle happens, you’ve done a good bargain. Please, pray with no apology at all, and anything can happen at anytime. Jesus is here. His power is here. The first thing is to fire back the arrow of these spirits. God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, of love and of a sound mind. Lay your hands on your chest, and with a voice that will certainly embarrass your neighbour and pray thus:

(7). I fire back, every arrow of fear in the name of Jesus! (8). Powers attending daily meeting for my sake, you will not come back home; in the name of Jesus!

(9.) Powers attending evil meetings for your sake, I chain you down to your place of meeting; in the name of Jesus!

(10). Agents of affliction, hear the word of the Lord: swallow your affliction, in the name of Jesus!

This next prayer, if you start praying it, and you’re feeling dizzy; that is when you should even pray it more:

(11). Anything buried to harm me, catch fire in the name of Jesus (12).Strongman, blocking my chances; your time is up, die in the name of Jesus!Immediately the process of this next prayers start, the God of signs and wonders; will begin to move into various situations: (13). Thunder of God, arise; waste my enemies in the name of Jesus! This prayer, is not a prayer to joke with. It’s a prayer that will laminate your life. Can you shout this loud and clear:

(16). Serpents of my father’s house, biting my progress; die in the name of Jesus! (17). Lay your hand upon your head: By the cry of Calvary, I destroy my destroyers in the name of Jesus!

(18). Any power, assigned to swallow me; die in the name of Jesus!

(19). Lay your hands on your head: I laminate my life, with the power in the blood of Jesus!