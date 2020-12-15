ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Technical Director of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Martins Melandi, has debunked reports that there are multiple screenings at the camps of the U-18 girls and U-19 boys’ national teams in Kaduna.

Melandi revealed that some players were set aside from the new players because they are still eligible to play in the age grade teams.

The former referee said, “The true situation of things is that there are no multiple screening taking place in Kaduna. The Federation is only engaged in the U-18 girls and U-19 boys screening respectively.

“There are few players of the previous U-18 girls and U-19 boys who played at these age categories and their passport shows that they are still eligible to play by FIVB standard.

“We separated them from the new players so that they do not overshadow them and we went ahead to screening out over age from the new players. The eligible new players were now grouped into teams to play each other while the selection was taking place.”

He further said, “The former players but eligible players were grouped into teams to play each other so that the coaches will see their current form. By all standards, these are not multiple screening as alleged.”

Melandi advised players in camp to stay focused. “My advice to the players is to remain focused during the screening exercise.”