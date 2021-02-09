BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The controversy surrounding the Kaduna sex party took another twist Monday at the resumed hearing as police witnesses who carried out the operation told the court during cross examination that there was no sex party on the 27th December, 2020 at Asher restaurant and lounge.

Two of the witnesses presented by the prosecutor, ASP Shola Olodowa gave contradicting evidences of what transpired on the said date but both agreed that there was no sex party.

ASP Alfa Yahaya who led the operation that led to the arrest of 5 suspects told the court that they visited the location purportedly for the sex party with Two Hilux vehicles with 8 personnel of Operation Yaki who were armed, while the second witness, Corporal Ibrahim Adamu who was part of the operation confessed that they visited the restaurant with Three Hilux vehicles armed with 15 personnel.

According to ASP Yahaya, “When we got there, we saw crowd of people more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitizers with many of them half naked, drinking and playing loud music who jumped the fence when they sighted the presence of police. We arrested the organizer and the two DJ’s and took them to our station.

“I can identify three of the defendants but they were not half naked.

We did not see any sex party on that day (27th December 2020) and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing”, he said.

On his part, Detective Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the Officer-in-charge who chartered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on whatsapp.

“The flyer did not carry any venue, then another chat indicated that it was going to be at Asher restaurant and lounge. When we arrested three of the respondents to write their statement which I read to them and we all signed.