BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The controversy sorrounding the Kaduna sex party took another twist Monday at the resumed hearing as police witnesses who carried out the operation told the court during cross examination that there was no sex party on the 27th December, 2020 at Asher restaurant and lounge.

Two of the witnesses presented by the prosecutor ASP Shola Olodowa gave contradicting evidences of what transpired on the said date but both agreed that there was no sex party.

ASP Alfa Yahaya who led the operation that led to the arrest of 5 suspects told the court that they visited the location purportedly for the sex party with two hilux vehicles with 8 Personnels of operation Yaki who were armed, while the second witness Corporal Ibrahim Adamu who was part of the operation confessed that they visited the restaurant with three hilux vehicles armed with 15 personnels.

According to ASP Yahaya, ” When we got there, we saw crowd of people more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitizers with many of them half naked, drinking and playing loud music who jumped the fence when the sighted the presence of police, we arrested the. organizer and the two DJ’s and took them to our station.

” I can identify three of the defendants but we’re not half naked and I cannot for the those half naked because they jumped through the fence, we did not see any sex party on that day (27th December 2020) and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing.” he said.

On his part, detective Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the officer in Charge who chattered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on whatsapp.

” The flyer did not carry any venue, then another chatt indicated that it was going to be at Asher restaurant and lounge. When we arrested three of the respondent to write his statement which i read to him and we both signed.

” We went there with 3 hilux vehicles with 5 personnel in each of the hilux and when we got there there was no sex party taking place there. The phone number on the flyer when tracked belong to one Marvellous Akpan who accepted designing the flyer along with his friends.

He confessed that Asher restaurant has nothing to do with the flyer, “I saw the 2nd respondent Abraham Alberah there but properly dressed in caftan”.

The suspects arraigned in court were Mr. Abraham Alberah, Umar Rufai and Suleiman Lemona while two others: Chimezie Kenneth, who organised the party and Marvellous Akpan, who disseminated the information (sic).”

Mr. Sam Stung Esq represented the 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondent while Segun Jimoh represented the 5th respondent.

The presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Benjamin Hassan adjourned to the 22nd February, 2021 for continuation of hearing while the bail granted the suspects continues.

It would be recalled that the one storey building restaurant and lounge allegedly used for the controversial sex party was demolished by the State Government.