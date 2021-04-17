QueenJane Ikeoluwa is at the helm of affairs at QueenJane Women’s World, a one stop destination for all things skincare, health and lifestyle. In this chat with LEADERSHIP, she speaks on scourge of unlearned cosmetologists in Nigeria, the resultant damage of skin of unsuspecting members of the public and the importance of sleep on skincare

Early days

I am a goal getter and a natural encourager. I have been referred to as Fashionista Queen from time in memoriam. I have had people ask me so much about my brand at the initial stages but we have kept informing everyone that we are a world class SPA. We do general beautification. Challenges occured at the early stage but we surmounted them.

On the skin bleaching fad

As a skin therapist we promote and propagate organics all fruits-based products for all skin types from body creams to soaps (liquids and solid forms). Also for all age groups. We don’t promote bleaching products to any clients. We advise on balanced nutrition which aids glowing skin. We always carry out skin analysis firstly so as to recommend appropriately.

How do you keep your competitive edge in the saturated market space?

I do not compete with other brands. I work at my pace and thrive at my space. The journey has been fruitful so far.

Is there a difference between bleaching and toning?

There’s huge difference between bleaching and toning. Bleaching reacts faster and it’s usually with harsh chemicals. While toning is internal glow to outer repairs of dead cells on skin.

How much would it cost for the everyday man/woman to hire your services on average?

We are very affordable and pocket-friendly. It’s relative and our customer service is flawless and we give after service counsel to our clients.

How financially lucrative is the skincare /cosmetic industry in Nigeria?

It’s lucrative if you are strategic and not money conscious. The competition is stiff but we think outside the box at all times

Most pressing challenges you have faced as a cosmetologist/skin care specialist in Nigeria.

Our challenges are many but not limited to damaged skins. To rejuvenate skins is not easy for over-damaged skin by chemicals but the feedback we get worldwide has been impressive.

How has the all things “organic” trend affected your business?

Many beauty therapists out there are organic. We do both but my speciality is fruit-based skincare.

How important is skin care in fashion with the full coverage makeup trending now?

It’s a false appearance to deceive and to cover up blemishes. Makeup isn’t a daily regimen. When the skin is flawless it’s advantageous.

How has social media impacted on your business?

Social media has been helpful a great deal in marketing my products. The resultant effects and feedback have been overwhelming.

Is it fair to always blame the cosmetologist or creams for skin issues?

It’s both ways. Most cosmetologists in Nigeria aren’t learned so there’s every reason for complaints. I will mention five types of skins, oily, dry, combination and normal; their recommendations differ.

Upcoming projects post COVID-19

We have so much innovations coming up post COVID-19 but we are keeping them under wrap for now.

What’s your advice to others like you out there hoping to major in the business?

My advice is sacrosanct. Education is key. And the internet is helpful for diverse learning. So any aspiring beauty therapist with the aim of impacting must keep learning new things.

What is fashion to you?

My daily slogan is moderation and simplicity. Looking good is great business.

Beauty secrets and routine

An essential of beauty regimen for a great skin is sleep. I do teach my followers simple regimen on beauty that’s available daily on my site; using simple household items such as lime, turmeric etc. Anything you do that works on you is a necessary keep.

Signature fragrance

My signature fragrance is anything affordable with long lasting smells. I am a cologne fan. I also do not necessarily do popular brands.

Five skin care items you swear by

We have more than five super effective beauty products and recently got amazing feedbacks from mothers especially. We are known for special repair kits and glow products that we export to the US, Canada, the UK and different parts of Europe.