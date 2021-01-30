By Our Correspondent

Like many people, I entered 2021 with a positive mindset, a different type of energy, and a list of goals I wanted to achieve. I knew one of the things I wanted to ensure this year was that I got more active, something that would be challenging given the current state of the world. Pre-pandemic, I led quite an active lifestyle. Living in London you have no choice really; whether it’s commuting to work, heading to another event or meeting up with friends. But as we approach a year in this pandemic, I can feel the effects of the reduced activity in my life and living every day as an amputee, the toll is greater.

For context, I’m an above the knee amputee and have used a prosthetic leg ever since. I lost my left leg in a car accident as my parents and I were driving from Lagos to Kaduna, just weeks before my first birthday. Thankfully we all made it out alive. My disability hasn’t restricted me from living my life to the fullest. If anything, I’ve always gone above and beyond, and pushed myself physically, sometimes more than I should.

As a child, my biggest concern was about how my prosthetic leg looked. For most of my life, I’ve lived with a prosthetic leg that has been several shades of brown darker than me. I now have one which resembles my skin tone a little more, although it’s still not perfect. When I’d go to the hospital to get work done on my prosthesis, I would always leave with it looking a little different in terms of shape. Sometimes it’d be skinnier, sometimes fatter, but situations like these taught me to speak up for myself to my prosthetist and demand that more attention to detail is given when working on my leg.

As I’ve grown up, some concerns about my image are naturally still there, but they take a backseat as I now focus more on ensuring my body remains healthy and in good shape for me to live my life as I wish. I was once a sporty child, part of all the sports clubs, representing my school as part of the Netball team, albeit in the lowest division. My mum aka my chauffeur would wait after school was over as I practised hockey and tennis with my classmates. I wasn’t the best and it wasn’t always easy, but I was enjoying myself and that was all that mattered.

My sporty disposition, however, did not withstand the test of time and age. I’ve tried and failed many times at going to the gym and maintaining a regular workout routine. As I’ve grown up, I’ve encountered more challenges as my body adjusts and shapes itself around my lifestyle, making it harder for me to motivate myself in terms of fitness. As I switched to a life totally at home during the lockdown, I jumped on some of the YouTube workout crazes, researched the easiest ways to stay active indoors, and even dug out my stylish gym wear from under my bed, hoping it would further motivate me to get into action. I tried going for walks around my local area but would find myself having to pause after a short distance due to the pressure and pain I was feeling in my legs.

But I’ve learnt an important lesson during my idle moments in lockdown, and also previous times when I’ve felt the pain and discomfort from being on my feet. My body may have its limitations, but it is still strong. I have to accept that it will never be like my able-bodied friends and family. And that’s OK. I’ve spent years pushing my body, trying to keep up with everyone around me. Although I can still be hard-headed and part of me will always try to keep up with my loved ones, I’m learning to slow down and listen to my body more so that I don’t end up pushing myself to a point where it causes lasting damage.

With this in mind, I’ve started to join my sister as she starts her day off with yoga. It’s not the most accessible type of exercise for an amputee, but the slower pace has made it more appealing. Naturally, as is the case with most exercises I try, I have to make adaptations to the moves to suit me and my abilities. But I’m hoping with time it’ll become easier. Who knows, maybe yoga was the physical activity meant for me all along?

Not being mindful of my body in the past, has led to backache, aching legs and days spent in bed and at home whilst I recover from overexerting myself. I don’t want to make it worse, and at the end of the day, my disability has given me immense strength and confidence to live my life the way I do. Like my mother once said in a text message to me: “Your disability is what makes you, you. Everything is planned by God for his special reason and we all know he’s the best of planners. Your grandmother once said to me ‘You see this girl; she’s going to be very special’ and I believe her.”