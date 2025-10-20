The Nigerian Army has confirmed losing a Lieutenant Colonel and other soldiers in recent attacks in Borno State, describing the deceased as ‘brave heroes’.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Commanding Officer, 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, and a few other valiant soldiers paid the supreme price during battle with terrorists on October 17, 2025.

She asked members of the public and the media to refrain from sharing or publishing images of personnel who have paid the supreme price during operations generally until their next of kin may have been duly informed.

According to the statement, troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI under the 21 Special Armoured Brigade on October 17, 2025, successfully foiled planned attack by Boko Haram terrorists around Kashimri general area of Bama local government area of Borno State.

She said the troops had successfully located and destroyed identified Boko Haram camps in the area, thereby frustrating the terrorists’ plans to attack civilians and disrupt socio-economic activities in the area.

The statement said during the operation, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun fight and neutralised several, while others suffered injuries.

“However, the encounter took its toll on our side, as the Commanding Officer, 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, and a few other valiant soldiers paid the supreme price, as they fell in battle.

These brave heroes fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever,” she said.

She reassured that the Nigerian Army would continue to honour the weight of their sacrifices as “their loss comes with the reminder of our unyielding resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism from our great nation, Nigeria.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed.

According to the Army Chief quoted in the statement, “they were not just soldiers but fathers, brothers, and sons who expressed immeasurable courage by taking the last stand in the face of adversity, and we stand together in this time of grief.”

The Chief of Army Staff also reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to pursue all terrorist elements relentlessly until total peace and normalcy were restored in the region and the nation by extension.

“In the spirit of respect and compassion, members of the public and the media are kindly advised to refrain from sharing or publishing images of personnel who have paid the supreme price during operations generally until their next of kin may have been duly informed. This is to preserve the dignity of such fallen heroes and protecting the privacy of their families,” the Army spokesperson states.