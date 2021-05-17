Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has raised the alarm over desperate attempts to link him to the jail break at the Owerri Correctional Centre, saying his associates are under arrest.

Okorocha who made the claim in a statement signed by his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, alleged that two of his associates, Messrs Ojukwu Ukonu and Casmir Ugbo are currently being held at the state police command, precisely at the Anti-Kidnapping Department.

Onwuemeodo said, “At the inception of the attacks in Imo, by both the unknown and known gunmen, there was concerted effort to link Senator Rochas Okorocha to such unfortunate attacks, even when the whole world knew that it was not true.

“The two men have been members of Okorocha’s larger political family. And that’s the crux of our concern with regard to the arrest”.