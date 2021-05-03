• You’ll multitask in ways you never thought possible.

If you’re like most parents, you probably bring work home with you from time to time—and that means major multitasking. You’ll find yourself drafting emails while braiding hair, taking work calls while assembling school lunches, and rehearsing

your presentations to an audience that would probably rather be watching Frozen.

• You’ll discover that every activity is geared toward stay-at-home parents.

Want to take your kid to a library story hour or gymnastics class? Good luck. As

you’ll soon find out, virtually every activity for young kids takes place during traditional work hours.

•You’ll probably have days where your stress levels are higher than you ever imagined.

What do a lack of sleep, long hours at work, and virtually no personal time add up to? A whole lot of stress. The juggling act working parents have to master isn’t easy, and can lead to stress levels unlike those you’ve ever experienced before.

Fortunately, once you’ve figured how to get it all done (and you will!), you’ll be amazed at your own strength.