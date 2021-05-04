ADVERTISEMENT

Working from home isn’t the solution your boss thinks it is.

While working from home can be great, acting as though it enables moms to forgo childcare is unrealistic. Kids are living, breathing, snack-eating, attention-needing human beings, and not ones you can simply put in their rooms with a handful of books and toys for the day while you do your job. Most parents who work at home will find out that they need to hire a babysitter or find another form of childcare even for the times they’re in the house.

People will act like putting your kid in childcare is wrong.

For every bad nanny or daycare out there, there are thousands of amazing ones that take great care of kids and make them smarter and more social, too. Unfortunately, that won’t keep people from insinuating that having anyone other than mom watch a child is akin to them being raised by a stranger.

Your lunch hour is no longer a break.

While you may have worked through your lunch hour more than a few times prior to having kids, your mealtime will be even more divided once you have children.