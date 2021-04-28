While mothers’ workdays may be getting longer, the hours they have to spend parenting aren’t getting any shorter.

You might be excited to go back to work after your baby is born.

While your friends and co-workers may assume that your maternity leave was essentially a vacation, those long hours of feeding, bathing, changing, and rocking a baby aren’t exactly the most relaxing. Though people may ask how you ever found the wherewithal to go back to your job, returning to the land of stale coffee and adult interaction might actually feel like more of a break than your parental leave did.

To-the-minute scheduling is the only way

If you thought your calendar was jam-packed before, kids will definitely add a new layer of complexity to your scheduling struggle. The time you used to spend getting yourself ready in the morning is now time spent getting yourself dressed, as well as feeding, changing, clothing, and playing with your baby, dropping them off at daycare or handing them over to a babysitter, and still trying to get to work on time.

And if you want everyone ready for bed at a reasonable hour, there’s no margin for error, meaning that getting stuck in traffic for even a few minutes can throw off your entire evening routine.

You really will need a village to help you.

From teachers and school administrators to family members and friends, you need a whole team behind you to do everything from remind you about your kid’s school projects and field trips to lending you a hand on those days your usual babysitter gets sick or your kid comes down with something.