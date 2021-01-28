BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said Third Mainland Bridge would be totally closed to all traffic this weekend for three days from Saturday till midnight Monday, to enable completion of repair works on the double sized expansion joints without any interruptions that could be caused by vehicular movement on the bridge.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said the bridge repair works is being done assiduously to ensure that the set deadlines for reopening the entire bridge to through traffic is met.

He explained that alternative routes have been identified for use by motorists to access their desired destinations with minimal discomfort.

‘’Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada are advised to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworosoki bound traffic from the Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road as alternative routes,’’ he said.

Oladeinde affirmed that the traffic management personnel will be deployed and stationed along the affected routes to minimize and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

The Commissioner appealed to residents to cooperate with the Lagos State Government, saying one of its promises to the people of Lagos State is to ensure improved mobility through free flow of traffic on the roads.